NASA developed a high-pressure coronavirus respirator in 37 days

Assisted breathing is often important for those with the most severe reactions to a new coronavirus. Unfortunately, machines that provide effective assistance some areas are scarce, and hospitals with a lack of respiratory equipment have struggled to ensure that all patients receive the care they need and deserve.

So, what kind of organization would have the resources and knowledge to develop a complex machine, such as a ventilator, in a very, very short time? A similar organization that sends a person into space to live in orbiting laboratories, of course! NASA engineers work in the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory have developed a high pressure fan designed specifically for coronavirus patients, and they did so in just 37 days.

The group calls the device VITAL – an acronym for locally used ventilation technology – and they hope it can help reduce pressure on respirators already supplied by the country.

“We specialize in spacecraft, not medical device manufacturing,” said Michael Watkins, director of Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a statement. “But excellent technology, rigorous testing and rapid prototyping are part of our specialties. When the people of JPL realized that they may have what it takes to support the medical community and the wider community, they felt obligated to share their ingenuity, expertise, and drive. “

Okay, so it was built by NASA engineers, but does that mean it’s really good? In fact, yes, according to doctors at Mount Sinai Icahn Medical School. After the prototype was built, it was sent to Mount Sinai for rigorous testing and feedback to the designers.

“We are very pleased with the results of the tests performed by our high-fidelity human simulation laboratory,” said Dr. Matthew Levin, associate professor of anaesthesiology, preoperative and pain medicine, and genetics and genomics at Icahn School of Medicine. said. “The NASA prototype was performed as expected in a variety of simulated patient conditions. The team is confident that the VITAL ventilator will be able to breathe safely from patients suffering from COVID-19, both here in the United States and around the world. “

But you can’t just build a ventilator, show it to a doctor, and expect it to be produced and used in the real world. There, NASA will be a government agency. The organization now hopes to get quick approval from FDA friends so that VITAL – which NASA says can build faster than traditional fans – can be deployed to areas where it is needed. most.