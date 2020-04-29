MLS to Allow Galaxy, LAFC to Decide on Ticket Refund Policies

Major League Soccer said on Tuesday that this would allow individual teams to decide when and how to reimburse tickets for the games affected by the COVID-19 shutdown, leaving the Galaxy and LAFC to develop their own responses to fans who want to get their money back and those who keep their fingers crossed hoping to resume the season.

MLS, which suspended its 25th anniversary season on March 12 after two games, has extended its provisional restart date three times. The last target is June 8.

the Galaxy the deferred payment of subscriptions in March, shortly after the suspension of the season, and spreads this money over the remaining 2020 installments. He gave subscribers the opportunity to do the same in April, but did not offer a full refund because no games have been canceled.

“We are still deciding what our plan will be for the month of May,” said Brendan Hannan, vice president of the marketing and communications team. “We want to do what’s best for our fans and our members. This is something that we are discussing and that we hope to deploy by the end of the week or early next week. “

Hannan said refunds for games that have been affected but not canceled – the Galaxy has had three home games postponed since the MLS shutdown – will be considered on a case-by-case basis, as will requests from subscription holders including the financial situation has been affected by the coronavirus.

In the meantime, the team said in a letter to season ticket holders, “All tickets for the postponed matches remain valid and will be reactivated when the matches are rescheduled.”

LAFC, who played two home games and postponed two more, told subscribers last week that they would receive credit for future tickets or a refund of the ticket price for each home game not played before the fans.

In a letter to the fans, the team wrote: “If a LAFC 2020 game scheduled at the Banc of California Stadium is officially canceled or will be played without spectators, we will notify you of the cancellation and then automatically apply your credit to your subscription. for Season 2021. If you need other accommodation, contact us and we will work with you to find an appropriate solution, such as a refund of the value of canceled games. “

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that it would allow individual teams to find ways to reimburse fans for tickets to games affected by COVID-19, but unlike MLS, which continues to say publicly that it has l ‘intending to play a full schedule, baseball has already canceled more than 400 games. For MLS teams, keeping this money is not negligible, because the sale of tickets is a major source of income, the home team keeping 67% of the game revenues, the other third going into a common account shared by the rest of the MLS.

The biggest source of revenue for baseball is the combined national and local broadcast rights, which the league would receive even if the television matches were played without supporters.

“Our aim is to play as many matches as possible and mathematically, we can still play all matches,” said an MLS executive who was not allowed to publicly discuss the league’s ticketing policy. “If games are officially canceled or played without supporters, you can request a credit to your account. And if the best solution for you is not a credit, you can get a refund for the value of those canceled games.

“It is a difficult period. We try to support our fans in every way possible. “

But the executive added, “We don’t have a league-wide policy.”

Team presidents and MLS chief ticket agents met by videoconference several times a week to discuss their options in the event of canceled or closed-door scheduling of matches. The fact that MLS has teams in 17 states and three Canadian provinces also complicates efforts to find a league-wide response, many of which have adopted different policies regarding the spread of COVID-19.