Mick Cronin faces a new obstacle in order to attract the best talents from UCLA

Mick Cronin’s new foil on the recruiting trail has no name or home base. For the moment, it doesn’t even exist.

And yet, he has already proven himself as worthy of an opponent as any other college basketball program, which has deprived Cronin’s team of its best inbound player.

Daishen Nix’s decision to choose the NBA’s heavily compensated development program over a year or two at UCLA will cost the Bruins the best hope of the national guard.

The attraction of the movement was understandable. Instead of putting his essentials in a dorm, Nix will command a six-figure salary while training with a team of professionals. He will face Ligue G teams and possibly international opponents before enjoying an even higher salary in June 2021 as a presumed choice in the first round of the NBA.

Nix has become the third high school phenomenon to opt for this posh preparatory basketball academy, which will soon open at a location to be determined who may reside somewhere in southern California. He joins Jalen Green, a Fresno star guard and the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, as well as Isaiah Todd, a highly touted striker from Baltimore.

Nix was the first player to sign with Cronin at UCLA, choosing the Bruins over Kentucky and Kansas. He was considered the jewel of an incoming class that also includes Jaylen Clark, a hard-nosed goalkeeper at Rancho Cucamonga Etiwanda High.

Cronin couldn’t be reached immediately for comment, but he had long sprung from his best rookie’s talent and willingness to engage with the Bruins at a time when they hadn’t proven they could succeed under their new coach.

“He’s just a guy who makes everyone better,” Cronin said of Nix in November. “There is nothing he can do. He can score if you need him to score, he has incredible vision as a passer. “

The arrival of McDonald’s All-American in Las Vegas Trinity Prep was to herald the start of a sustained recruiting success for the Bruins under Cronin. But Nix never even reached campus, leaving a hole much larger than its 6-foot-5, 210-pound frame.

What was supposed to be an overabundance of on-guard talent is now only a slight improvement from last season.

Tyger Campbell will likely continue as Bruins lead after a solid first season in which he led all Pac-12 conference players and placed second nationally among all freshmen with 2 , 79 assists for each turnover. This would likely leave David Singleton as the primary replacement, while others would share some of the ball handling tasks.

The Bruins’ depth could get a significant boost if the transfer of Kentucky Johnny Juzang, a former 6-6 Studio City Harvard-Westlake High standout, was granted immediate eligibility through hardship relief or of a proposed rule change that would allow single transfers to be played without sitting a season.

UCLA is also waiting to see if junior goalkeeper Chris Smith will return for another college season after declaring for the NBA draft earlier this month. If Smith opted for the NBA, that would leave the Bruins with three scholarships available.

One possible kicker involving Nix is ​​that he could potentially end up at UCLA – as a student. Players who participate in the new NBA development program should receive scholarships at the school of their choice if they end up attending college.