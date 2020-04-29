Many laid-off American workers could get better wages through unemployment

About half of American workers could make more money during their layoffs than when they were employed before the coronavirus pandemic.

Unemployment benefits coupled with additional help against coronaviruses mean approved people could receive an average weekly payment of $ 978 – up from $ 378 paid on average at the end of last year, according to Labor Department statistics reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

That’s a little more than the $ 957 weekly salary that half of American workers received on average in the first quarter of 2020, according to departmental data.

The enhanced aid, established under broad coronavirus legislation, is expected to be paid weekly until July, giving low-paid workers a sense of security without risking catching or spreading the disease.

Analysis assumes, however, that laid-off workers will have access to the funds – but obtaining approval has been a frustrating and arduous process, the Post previously reported.

More … than 22 million Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits during the pandemic, flooding obsolete state systems. Some said they had waited more than a month to get their funds while navigating through a mess of bureaucratic bureaucracy.

However, industry officials fear that stiffer unemployment benefits will prove difficult for companies looking to reopen before August.

“Unemployment benefits are so generous that in many places workers tell their bosses that they would rather be unemployed than go back to work,” Sean Kennedy of the National Restaurant Association told the Journal.

“It’s not that these workers are lazy, they just make the best economic decision for their families.”