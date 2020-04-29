Lias Andersson could bring Rangers back

It looks like the Rangers will have a decision on Lias Andersson as soon as possible.

Because, while the NHL is making plans for a summer resumption of the 2019-2020 season, the rosters of 30 players would be one of the hallmarks of the fledgling plan. This means, of course, multiple promotions from the minor league system and those loaned to European clubs.

The latter category of course includes Andersson, who recorded 12 points (7 goals, 5 assists) in 15 games with the HV-71 in Sweden after his reconciliation with the Rangers’ organization a month after his disorderly departure from the AHL Wolf Pack.

It’s not clear if all promoted players would be immediately added to the NHL rosters or “taxi teams” – remember, under normal conditions, there is no list limit after the deadline exchange – and it is unclear how these players would be paid and whether it would affect escrow, but additional athletes will be required to protect themselves from injury and positive tests for COVID-19.

But let’s set aside the variables and the unknowns for this exercise where we look at what the Rangers could do to fill their list of 30 men. Upon entering the hiatus, the team had a list of 22 men who included Chris Kreider, who is recovering from a broken foot that he suffered in late February but is now ready to leave.

The Blueshirts currently have six defensemen, 13 attackers and three goalies on the NHL roster. This leaves room for eight promotions from the minor league system. Currently, at least, NHL regulations prohibit teams from signing players for contracts for 2019-20. In other words, Nils Lundqvist and Morgan Barron would not be eligible to be added to the list.

Figure left defenders Libor Hajek and Yegor Rykov as automatic reminders with right-hander Darren Raddysh a strong contender. At the front, is on Steven Fogarty (who replaced Filip Chytil injured in Colorado on March 11 in the last game before the break), Vinni Lettieri (who led the Wolf Pack scoring with a line of statistics of 25- 22-47) and Vitali Kravtsov, the most likely suspects.

The Blueshirts should decide to add a fourth goalkeeper to Adam Huska or Jean-François Berube. If the team adds a goalkeeper and calls out the three defenders and three attackers mentioned above, there would be room for one more promotion under the 30 player limit.

Wingman Ryan Gropp would be a candidate. The same would apply to Boo Nieves and winger Tim Gettinger. Maybe even Matt Beleskey.

And it would be the same for Andersson, the seventh selection in the general classification of the 2017 repechage whose difficulties on and off the ice – and with the organization – have been thoroughly described.

If the league picks up where it left off on March 11, and that sounds like the idea, the Rangers would be in 10th place, one point behind the Islanders in ninth place and two points behind the second Blue Jackets and first Hurricanes wild-card with a point ahead of 11th place in the Panthers.

But while the Blueshirts and Columbus would each have 12 games to play, the Islanders and Carolina would each have 14 to play while Florida would have 13 to play. In other words, the Rangers would have little margin for error.

In this scenario, tenure would make less sense in a planned training camp than in the normal September camp. Players are likely to report in an extremely divergent form, both physically and mentally. Some will be on the carpet while others will probably be reluctant.

It will be up to David Quinn (in collaboration with the management hierarchy John Davidson, Jeff Gorton, Chris Drury) to leave the door with the formation best prepared to win immediately. Andersson, off his positive experience with the HV-71 and who is supposed to skate in Sweden, could fit this equation into a wide open camp.

A week ago, the 21-year-old gave an interview to Gothenburg Post journalist Johan Rylander in which, among other things, he recognized a thaw between himself and the organization, in particular the president of the Davidson club. Although the prospect of joining the Rangers this season was not discussed, he did not rule out the possibility of participating in a traditional camp – if invited – before 2020-2021.

But the need for a decision has almost certainly accelerated, both on his side and on the side of the team. There is likely to be a lot of repair work to be done and relatively little time to do it.

At one point, Andersson’s prospect of skating for the Rangers again in 2019-2020 seemed impossible. But the same is true of everything we experience. But if he’s sane and healthy, the Blueshirts might need him.

Never say never.