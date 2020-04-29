Kim Jong Un rumors confirm North Korean personality cult continues

When North Korea Kim Jong Un appeared in state media at the end of last year galloping on a snowy mountain. Paekdu at the top of a white courier, the image on top drew a lot ridiculous and parody puzzled strangers.

But for the North Koreans steeped in state propaganda from an early age and the observers who follow the country’s leaders, the image was an unmistakable allusion to the mythology surrounding Kim and the line from which he descends, at the center of the agitprop legitimizing the reign of third generation Kim.

After all, Mt. Paekdu is considered a sacred revolutionary site in the isolated nation, the place where the founder of the country and grandfather of Kim, Kim Il Sung, would have fought on horseback the Japanese colonial forces, and where the father of Kim, Kim Jong He would be born.

Even if the ranks of the autocrats who controlled their populations by cults of personality became thinner over the decades – Iraq Saddam Hussein, Libya Moammar Kadafi, Venezuela Hugo Hugo Chavez disappearing each in history one after the other – the Kim dynasty of North Korea endured and survived the end of the Cold War, the dawn of the smartphone information age and the death of the first Kim, then the second.

Kim puzzled American presidents, amused and frightened diplomats, entertained former NBA star Dennis Rodman and inspired “Saturday Night Live” jokes and Hollywood cartoons. “The Interview”, a film starring Seth Rogen, which satirizes a fictional account of Kim’s assassination, made the leader so furious that his regime ordered a cyber attack against Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014.

Kim Jong Un’s recent international health chapter – reports not yet confirmed convalescence after medical intervention to be very sick to have fallen into a vegetative state – sparked panic speculation about what would happen in the event of death or incapacity, showing how the fate of the country is still considered to be inextricably linked to that of a highly publicized individual.

This undated photo published by the official news agency in 2017 shows Kim Jong Un at a conference of the Korean People’s Army Youth League in Pyongyang, the North Korean capital. (Korean Central News Agency)

“North Korea, more than any other country, is defined as one person, while there are 25 million other people,” said Sokeel Park, director of research and strategy for Liberty Group in North Korea, which helps refugees flee the repressive regime. .

“This system is so based on having a Kim leader,” he said. “It seems like it would be very difficult for someone who is not Kim to be the top figure and keep it.”

Rumors of Kim’s health intensified after his absence on April 15, his grandfather’s birthday, and North Korea’s most important holiday, celebrated as “Day of the Sun”. In recent years, Kim has always been seen paying homage to the mausoleum where the embalmed bodies of her father and grandfather are enshrined in glass – this year state media has only shown a basket of flowers with a ribbon bearing his name.

The dictator – with his nuclear ambitions and his bulletproof train – again occupied an important place in the imagination of the world. Although South Korean authorities have repeatedly downplayed reports of Kim’s illness, his prolonged absence – he was last seen on April 11 – has fueled a host of theories about his well-being. Kim’s health information is a secret that only a handful of people inside the country are aware of, questioning the veracity of various reports.

“How can we say? I don’t even think that senior intelligence officials in the United States or South Korea would know, “said Rachel Minyoung Lee, a former North Korean media analyst for the United States government.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a wreath laying ceremony at a World War II memorial in the Russian Far Eastern port of Vladivostok on April 26, 2019. (Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images)

A few months before Kim Jong Un held official government titles, state propagandists began to extol him. A triumphant song glorifying Kim, “Footprint,” has been widely taught to the North Korean people from the beginning of 2009. Legendary stories about their language skills, marksmanship and driving prowess from an early age have added to the myth. His striking physical resemblance to his grandfather, channeling his clothes, his gait and his build, secured his place as the latest iteration of the country’s pre-established leadership.

Kim the Third, who was not yet 30 years old when he took power after the death of his father in 2011, exceeded the expectations of the world by succeeding in releasing the divine aura that surrounded his father and his grand- father, even if international sanctions stifled the country’s economy and information about the outside world was increasingly penetrating its northern border with China.

It has become an enigma that could confuse the planet with provocative missives and underground explosions. If North Korean elites doubted Kim Jong Un’s leadership, they quickly learned to remain silent. Kim proceeded to brutally eliminate threats to his power, executing his own uncle and having his half-brother killed by a nerve agent. North Koreans taken on average to flee the country were also subjected to more severe repression after its takeover.

Much more comfortable in the eyes of the public than her reserved little father, Kim seemed to win the favor of the North Koreans by emphasizing the modernization of the impoverished economy of the country, the construction of apartments and complexes elegant hoteliers and tolerating in fact a network of unofficial networks. markets that gave birth to a newly funded middle class.

Above all, Kim stunned national and international audiences in 2018 when he got something that his grandfather and father never did – a summit with a serving President. Appearing alongside an eye-catching American president more than twice his age, Kim seemed to hold out.

He took advantage of the international limelight by shaking hands with President Trump, who a few months earlier had mocked him as “Rocket Man,” referring to his numerous missile tests. But Trump quickly swiveled, praising Kim’s intelligence in hopes of reaching a deal that had eluded his predecessors. Kim strolled around the sights of Singapore, waving to fascinated crowds while shouting her name.

“Kim Jong Un is really the one who controls the pace and scope of what is happening diplomatically,” said Gary Samore, arms control and foreign affairs specialist. a panel at the Council on Foreign Relations after the summit. “Kim Jong Un has just been masterful.”

Even the South Koreans, technically still at war with their neighbors to the north and whose imminent destruction is at Kim’s fingertips, seemed charmed by his debut on the world stage. After Kim’s first meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, more than three-quarters of those surveyed said they found Kim trustworthy.

The construction of high-stakes statutes also stimulated Kim at the national level.

“You saw a lot of movement from the state propaganda apparatus after [the 2019 summit with Trump in] Hanoi to further strengthen its leadership. The level of propaganda has increased significantly, “said Lee, the media analyst. “It was North Korea on par with the world’s great powers, the way that Kim Jong Un elevated the dignity of North Korea.”

Kim Jong Un meets the family of a soldier as he inspects the defense detachment of Jangjae Island on March 7, 2013. (Korean Central News Agency)

In the absence of independent media or freedom of expression, it is unclear to what extent the current North Korean audience is buying flawless rhetoric on Kim Jong Un. Despite crackdowns, movies and TV shows South Korean and Chinese are widely available on contraband USB sticks, providing a glimpse of the world beyond. In 2016 Report by the American think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies which interviewed 36 North Koreans still living in the country, all but one said that their friends, family or neighbors would complain or make jokes about the government in private.

“It is not black and white, as people outside assume. You can support certain policies and be frustrated with other policies, ”said Park of Liberty in North Korea. “The cult of personality still holds true for some people.”

Lim Jae-cheon, a professor at the University of Korea in South Korea and a specialist in North Korean leadership, said that even if the force of personality cult had been weakened by outside information in recent years, the death or Kim’s serious illness is nonetheless terrestrial. deeply moving for most North Koreans.

“Idolization is institutionalized and internalized in the psyche of the people, and becomes accepted as natural,” he said. “This social control has been rigorously maintained.”