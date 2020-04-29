Recent satellite photos of luxury boats often used by Kim Jong Un near Wonsan suggest that the North Korean leader, whose fate has been the subject of rampant speculation in recent days, is in the resort, reports say. citing experts who monitor the diet thugs.

North Korea NK PRO monitoring website reported this commercial satellite image showed that the boats had made movements that suggested that Kim or his entourage might be nearby, according to Reuters.

Rumors of Kim’s health broke out after her disappearance during the April 15 celebrations to mark the birthday of her late grandfather and North Korean founder, Kim Il Sung.

The latest images follow a recent report from the North American surveillance project 38 North, which reported that satellite photos showed what was believed to be Kim’s train at his villa in Wonsan.

South Korean and American officials say the despot may be hiding there, perhaps to avoid exposure to the coronavirus. They expressed skepticism about media reports that he was seriously ill.

The last time Pyongyang’s official media reported on Kim’s whereabouts, he chaired a meeting on April 11 – but there have been several reports in recent days that he has sent letters and diplomatic messages.

Kim’s complex in Wonsan, a town of around 360,000 people on the country’s east coast, is lined with guest villas and includes a private train station, according to experts and satellite images.

A boathouse houses Kim’s luxury yacht Princess 95, valued at around $ 7 million in 2013, according to Reuters.

“It’s one of his favorite homes,” said Michael Madden, a North Korean management expert at the U.S.-based Stimson Center, adding that Kim would own about 13 large complexes across the country.

“All are set up to serve as the leader’s headquarters, so they are all equipped to lead the country,” he said.

Wonsan’s location allows Kim to easily travel to other areas along the coast or to return quickly to Pyongyang in his private train or along a special route reserved for the use of his family or its highest officials, added Madden.