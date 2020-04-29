Jewish brothers turn yarmulkes into masks for the homeless amidst coronavirus

Pretty good for an idea that they had their heads held high.

According to reports, a pair of Jewish teenage brothers from Houston transformed hundreds of yarmulkes into makeshift masks to protect homeless Texans during the coronavirus crisis.

While volunteering with Food Not Bombs, a Space City nonprofit that helps feed the hungry, Matthew and Jeremy Jason were struck by the insect’s special danger to the homeless.

“They don’t have a lot of money or access to masks,” Matthew, 15, told CNN. “So we say to ourselves,” Hmm, it would actually be pretty cool to see what we could do with it. “”

Divine inspiration struck during a Shabbat dinner, when it came to the minds of the brothers that a kippah, or kippah, has a striking resemblance to a facial mask.

“We realized that the kippah was shaped like a mask,” Matthew told the network.

Kippahs to the Rescue was born when the teens, their older brother and their parents roamed their house and invented dozens of yarmulkes that they had reported from bar mitzvahs and other events over the years.

“One hundred and fifty kippas was too much for a family of five to have around the house,” Matthew told the Jewish Herald-Voice of Houston, who first reported on the initiative. “We are therefore delighted to be able to use them wisely.”

By sewing or clipping elastic bands on the yarmulkes, the brothers were able to transform traditional headgear into face covers.

Thanks to a team effort, they have manufactured and distributed more than 300 makeshift masks to date, according to reports.

Their family mobilized to help tie the rubber bands, while their synagogue, the Brith Shalom Congregation, set up a collection box to which hundreds of additional yarmulkes were donated.

And Food Not Bombs helped distribute the masks to those who need them.

“People are very grateful that we do,” Jeremy told the Jewish Herald-Voice. “We also gave them to the other volunteers who were there.”

Younger brother Matthew told CNN that the initiative was just their way of doing their part during the pandemic.

“The community has given us a lot and my family wants to be part of it,” he said. “We want to be able to help others.”