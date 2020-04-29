How movie characters support self-isolation

We have all used our coronavirus quarantines for weeks for various activities: family ties, meditation, counting down the days until we are no longer in this abandoned quarantine of God. But as our list of containment activities begins to shrink, perhaps we can take inspiration from the movies.

No one makes productive loneliness like the characters in the films, whether it is Luke Skywalker abandoning his Jedi roots on a steep island or Norma Desmond working on his return scenario and organizing a monkey funeral. Being in a movie, these people can’t just watch Netflix all day long like an average schlub. They get things done, and so do you.

Take Mark Watney. When the astronaut (Matt Damon) is left for dead on Mars in “The Martian” (2015), he does not mope over the inhospitable conditions of the red planet for human life, with its temperatures of minus 80 degrees and its total lack of air. He’s planting a garden! Mark cuts pieces of potatoes, puts them in dirt and fertilizes the soil using, well, let’s skip that piece. The point is, if Mark can plant spuds on Mars, you can understand basil on your fire escape.

Elsa managed to build a whole Dang house. After the magic powers of the new queen to instantly create ice and snow, her subjects panicked in “Frozen” in 2013, she leaves for the cold northern desert, never to return. Is Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) looking for refuge in a cave or her faithful Coleman tent? No, she kisses her inner Bob Vila and builds a fantastic ice palace. Heck, I just want to touch up my baseboards.

“All the work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” I hear you, Stephen King. In the 1980s, “The Shining,” Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) began work to care for the cavernous – and haunted – Overlook hotel in Colorado, and he became dangerously possessed by his spirits. In need of an exorcism, Jack always finds time to indulge in his artistic side, positioning himself in front of a desk and typing page after page of text. Sure, the prose is a bit repetitive, but the creative process is nothing if not mysterious.

Have you ever tried baking sourdough bread? I have some, and the result is now in the trash with my candidacy for Levain Bakery. Someone who was doing much better in the kitchen during the isolation is Mr. V, from “V for Vendetta”. In the 2005 comic book film, Guy Fawkes’ masked vigilante (Hugo Weaving) hides in an underground apartment, plotting against a dystopian and oppressive British government. And make delicious treats! When Natalie Portman’s Evey arrives in her catacomb apartment, he fry an egg in a basket for everyone to enjoy socializing with.

But you have to work on all of these carbohydrates. Fitness is important, even when you are alone at home. Options include taking short walks, doing yoga, running on the treadmill, or even playing a solo sport. You could even try talking to the ball. When Tom Hanks’ FedEx man was stuck on an island in “Cast Away” in 2000, he had no one to shoot with, even during a Zoom call. So he painted a face on volleyball and famously called him Wilson.

I don’t know about you, but I’m halfway there.