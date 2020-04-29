Hot property: ex-shipper Philip Rivers sells San Diego home

Rivers Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who joined the Indianapolis Colts this offseason as a free agent, put his home in the gated community of San Diego in Santaluz on the market for $ 4.199 million.

The Spanish-style residence, built in 2005 and recently updated, is located behind a gated entrance on an acre overlooking the greens and fairways of the Santaluz Club golf course.

Flush with stone and hardwood, the bungalow has arched doors, vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. Rich woodwork fills the office, which opens onto the backyard. In the chef’s kitchen, two islands are associated with a breakfast area with integrated seating.

1/26 The entrance closed. (Bowman Media Group) 2/26 The alley. (Bowman Media Group) 3/26 Exposed beams overlook the living room, which has a fireplace. (Bowman Media Group) 4/26 The formal dining room. (Bowman Media Group) 5/26 Office. (Bowman Media Group) 6/26 The wine storage is integrated in an alcove. (Bowman Media Group) 7/26 Wine storage. (Bowman Media Group) 8/26 The living room. (Bowman Media Group) 9/26 The living room fireplace. (Bowman Media Group) ten/26 The kitchen. (Bowman Media Group) 11/26 The covered patio. (Bowman Media Group) 12/26 The outdoor kitchen. (Bowman Media Group) 13/26 The house has a green. (Bowman Media Group) 14/26 The saltwater pool and spa. (Bowman Media Group) 15/26 The lawn and the swimming pool. (Bowman Media Group) 16/26 French doors open onto a courtyard. (Bowman Media Group) 17/26 The parental suite. (Bowman Media Group) 18/26 The living room. (Bowman Media Group) 19/26 The master suite has a living room and a fireplace. (Bowman Media Group) 20/26 There is also a dressing room. (Bowman Media Group) 21/26 The main bathroom. (Bowman Media Group) 22/26 The main bathroom has a sun-bathed tub. (Bowman Media Group) 23/26 Philip Rivers House in San Diego (Bowman Media Group) 24/26 The family room / den. (Bowman Media Group) 25/26 A bathroom. (Bowman Media Group) 26/26 The nearby golf course. (Bowman Media Group)

A large master suite has a separate living room, a fireplace and a dressing room. There are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms on over 6,800 square feet of living space.

Sets of French doors open onto a covered patio with a hanging swing and a pool table. The grounds contain a saltwater pool, an outdoor kitchen, a fireplace and a putting green. Planters, a lawn and a small house fill the courtyard.

Rivers used a trust to purchase the property in 2009 for $ 3,299 million, according to records.

The 38-year-old quarterback has been a model of consistency in his 16 years with the Chargers, making 235 consecutive starts (including 11 playoff games). Selected eight times at the Pro Bowl, he holds franchise records for more than 30 categories, including passing yards and touchdowns.

He signed a one-year, $ 25 million contract with the Colts in March.

Shaun Worthen of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the list.