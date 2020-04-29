Horse owners protest race resumption in Santa Anita Park

On Tuesday, a dozen members of the horse racing industry gathered outside the Kenneth Hahn administration hall, which houses the Los Angeles County Supervisory Board, in hopes of convincing the Supervisory Board to do so. pressure to resume racing at Santa Anita Park. .

Tuesday marked the first official meeting of the board of supervisors since Santa Anita submitted to the county a proposal for additional safety protocols to be implemented in the event of resumption of racing. This includes a plan to host jockeys on the track.

The rally was chaired by Oscar de la Torre, a union organizer and advocate for backstretch workers. The protest did not include many backstretch workers who generally have to work on the track until around 11 a.m.

Santa Anita had run without fans from March 12 to 27, when the county health department informed the track that running was not considered an essential activity and should be stopped. The backstretch, which houses around 2,000 horses, has remained open as the animal handling facilities are considered essential. About 750 workers live and work in the rear section and several hundred others work in the rear section and live elsewhere.

Tuesday’s demonstration at 11 am was mainly made up of horse owners and union organizers, including one representing safety officers on the track. Scholarships associated with racing help horse owners pay trainers the daily cost of training horses. Trainers use this money to pay grooms, hot walkers, exercise riders and other workers who help care for horses.