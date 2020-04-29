Harvard Education at QB School

Jameis Winston hopes New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees can revitalize his career, just like Teddy Bridgewater.

The Saints officially announced Tuesday that they have a one-year deal with the veteran quarterback, who has moved to Tampa Bay, as the Buccaneers have signed Super Bowl champion Tom Brady for six times. a $ 50 million two-year contract with $ 9 million in incentives.

The 26-year-old Winston, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL draft, is expected to be the replacement for Drew Brees, along with Taysom Hill, who will also continue to be used as a wide receiver and ball carrier. in certain game situations. On Sunday, the Saints signed Hill, 29, for an extension of $ 21 million over two years.

“Being part of the New Orleans Saints, being part of Drew Brees, Taysom Hill, Sean Payton, coach Joe Lombardi, coach Pete Carmichael. When you think about this play, it’s like a Harvard education at a neighborhood school, “said Winston on Instagram Live Tuesday, via Pro Football Talk.

“I wanted to put my ego aside, put the money [aside], think of my family, think of my career. [There] was no better position than being in the same room as someone I really liked, someone I admire since I started playing this game at Drew Brees. “

Brees, 41, tell ESPN that he’s “excited” to have Winston in the quarter room.

“He has a lot of talent and a bright future,” said Brees. “I’ve heard a lot of good things about his work ethic and his love of the game.”

Winston, who threw 19,737 yards in his five seasons with the Buccaneers, had big positive and negative numbers in 2019. He led the NFL with 5,109 yards and became the first quarterback for the history of the league to be thrown for at least 30 touchdown passes. and 30 interceptions in the same season.

Saints general manager Jeff Ireland credited Winston for signing the deal, saying it would benefit both parties.

“It’s a compliment to Jameis Winston to understand where he is in this world and to sign a one year contract here and learn behind Drew [Brees,]”Ireland said “The Matt Mosley show” on ESPN Central Texas radio. “Look, there is no better teacher. If Drew never said a word to him, he would observe more than he will ever learn in football just by learning how Drew does things. incredible leader. He’s an incredible student of the game, how he breaks down his opponents. “

Winston can only hope that his time in New Orleans will work as he did for Bridgewater, 27, who was 5-0 with the Saints as a starter last season. Bridgewater signed a $ 63 million, three-year agreement with the Panthers in March.