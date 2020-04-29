Google reports slower revenue growth in 5 years as pandemic hits advertising

Americans are using Google more than ever because the coronavirus pandemic is driving most online activity. However, Google’s parent company Alphabet recorded its slowest revenue growth in nearly five years in the first quarter, as the recession caused by the pandemic infected its advertising sales.

Alphabet’s first quarter sales increased 13% from the same period last year to $ 41.2 billion. Although most companies are celebrating this type of growth, it is a significant slowdown for Google, which has regularly generated quarterly revenue gains of 20% to 25%.

The company’s revenue growth hasn’t been as weak since the summer of 2015. This was before Google created Alphabet as a new holding company for itself and a hodgepodge of riskier tech companies .

Google’s advertising revenue has slowed even as Americans use its services “more than ever,” CEO Sundar Pichai said during an investor phone call on Tuesday. The number of teachers and students using Google in the classroom, for example, has doubled in just over a month to 100 million, and the company’s Meet tool adds about 3 million users per day. , did he declare.



As online searches increased throughout the quarter, people moved on to less commercial topics – such as COVID-19 – and advertisers slashed on spending, said Pichai.

“In March, we experienced a sharp and sudden slowdown in advertising revenue,” he said, noting that the slowdown was correlated with the industries and geographic regions affected by the coronavirus during this period.

Halting the spread of online coronavirus misinformation

The blow to the company’s advertising activities was “serious” but “not as serious as it could have been,” noted eMarketer’s lead analyst Nicole Perrin in a note.

The January to March results report provides a first glimpse of the evolution of the digital advertising market in the context of numerous local and international government orders forcing consumers to stay at home. The deadly pandemic and its parade of negative headlines have prompted many mass market advertisers to sell their products and services.

The first quarter also offers an incomplete picture, as the demand for advertising in most regions of the world was not hit hard until late February and early March. It was at this point that the coronavirus epidemic accelerated and that governments imposed restrictions to combat it.

The second quarter of Google “should be difficult for our advertising business,” Ruth Porat, the company’s chief financial officer, told analysts on Tuesday.

Alphabet earned $ 6.8 billion in the quarter, a 2% increase from last year. The company’s shares rose 3% to $ 1,269.50 in extended trading.

Irina Ivanova of CBS News contributed to the report.