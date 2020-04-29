Elon Musk slams coronavirus blockages

The boss of the billionaire Tesla, Elon Musk, on Wednesday castigated the blockages supposed to contain the coronavirus in a series of Twitter messages early in the morning echoing the calls of demonstrators in the United States.

“FREE AMERICA NOW”, Musk tweeted at 2:15 a.m.

The 48-year-old tech mogul sang “Bravo Texas!” in one previous publication saluting the Lone Star State for moving towards the reopening of restaurants and retail stores this week. His praise came a week after Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said the state should lift the restrictions because “there are things more important than life.”

Musk also shared an op-ed Sunday in the Wall Street Journal, claiming that serious closures had not saved many lives.

“Give people back their freedom!” Musk wrote.

Musk’s missives followed protests in several states, calling on authorities to lift the foreclosure measures that have forced businesses to close and put millions of workers out of work. President Trump recently expressed support for the largely conservative protesters by calling on officials to “liberate” Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia.

Musk has expressed skepticism about the coronavirus for weeks, even though he has sickened more than 3.1 million people and killed more than 217,000 people worldwide, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Musk called the virus panic “stupid” in early March and later claimed that the children were “essentially immune” to the disease. He also incorrectly predicted last month that the United States would likely see “close to zero new cases” by the end of April; More than 24,000 US cases were reported on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins.

Tesk, Musk’s $ 141 billion electric car company, reportedly asked some workers to return to its California factory this week, even though the Bay Area has yet to lift a lockout that forced it to stop the production. Musk is also approaching a salary of $ 750 million while Tesla hourly workers faced leave.