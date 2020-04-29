Dr. Fauci saw – and loved! – ‘SNL’ Brad Pitt tribute to him

Few people are lucky enough to be represented on screen by their favorite actor.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, who was a prominent voice during the coronavirus crisis, saw his wish granted over the weekend when Brad Pitt played it in the cold of “Saturday Night Live”. “

“I’m a big fan of Brad,” said Fauci in a interview with Telemundo Monday. “This is why when people ask me who I would like to play, I mention Brad Pitt because he is one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job.”

Pitt donned Fauci’s signature glasses and nailed his Brooklyn accent during the second home episode of “SNL” in a skit that ostensibly criticized the way President Trump handled his press conferences during the pandemic.

At the end of the sketch, the actor took off his wig and glasses to thank Fauci for “your calm and clarity during this troubling period” as well as the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front line. .

“I think he showed that he was a really smart guy,” said Fauci of Pitt’s tribute. “So not only is he a great actor, he is actually a smart person.”