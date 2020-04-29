Disney taunted for social media fails with tweets # MayThe4th

May this failure be with you.

Disney faced a merciless backlash on Twitter this week as it featured the popular annual hashtag “Star Wars” “# MayThe4th“- while seeming to claim the right to use all the tweets using the tag – a riff on the line” May the Force be with you. “

“Celebrate the saga! Respond with your favorite #StarWars memory and you may see it in a special place on # MayThe4th “, Disney’s streaming service, Disney Plus, tweeted on monday.

But then Disney Plus adding stranger terms: “By sharing your message with us using # MayThe4th, you agree to our use of the message and your account name in all media and our terms of use.”

Mocking tweets came quickly and in abundance.

“I was born on May 4 – does that mean you technically own my birthday?” # MayThe4th “, a user tweeted.

James Felton joked, “By sharing your message with me using #Caturday, you agree to give me all of your cats …”

The company, seemingly trying to save face, tweeted again more than five hours later, stating that the terms and conditions only apply to responses to his original tweet that mentions both # MayThe4th and @DisneyPlus.

But it was too late.

“It could have been an idea to have said that in the other tweet, and in a way that didn’t look like a team of lawyers going to smackdown those who tweeted,” wrote @darylbaxter.

“Belle backpedal”, another added.

Someone else responded while including the handful of Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, asking, “When do you intervene and specifically say that hash tags belong to nobody?”

Experts in intellectual property law already seem to have the answer. Michael Carrier, professor of law at Rutgers Law School, told the New York Times he doesn’t believe Disney has rights to someone else’s tweets – even as described in the company’s more defined terms.

“Copyright exists to protect creation and it exists from the moment you create something,” Carrier told the newspaper.

“It doesn’t matter if you send a message to Disney, it doesn’t matter if you use a hashtag that Disney said to use, it doesn’t matter if you mention Disney More, “he added.