Daishen Nix to join G League after withdrawal from UCLA

Daishen Nix, the best UCLA rookie and the best high school leader in the country, will give up college basketball to become the last high school player to join the NBA professional development program.

Nix, a 6 foot 5 inch goalkeeper from Las Vegas Trinity Prep ranked # 11 nationally by 247 Sports, will join Jalen Green of Fresno and Isaiah Todd of Virginia in the NBA G League restricted team.

“I think it was the right thing for me because it was a family affair and a business of myself, “Nix told The Times. “Playing in the G League basically prepares me for the NBA draft. It’s just a step below the NBA. “

Nix’s move to professional basketball is a blow to UCLA coach Mick Cronin, who won his first five-star rookie when Nix signed with the Bruins in November. Jaylen Clark, a goalkeeper from Etiwanda, is now Cronin’s only first-year signatory for next season, joining Kentucky transfer Johnny Juzang as newcomers.

“I always knew the G League could be an option, but knowing more about the opportunity I could be in – the G League is the next step in preparing for the draft, for the NBA,” said Nix.

The league offers high school graduates the opportunity to have essentially one-year paid apprenticeship in a professional environment, with access to facilities, coaches, coaches and player development experts. One of the sites considered to be the home base of the select team is the Thousand Oaks Mamba Sports Academy.

The Selective team will not compete against G-League teams in games that count in the league rankings, although it will compete in an exhibition schedule, possibly including matches against international teams.

Although high school players are not allowed to participate in the NBA Draft under the current league agreement, the age requirement for the NBA G League has always been 18 years.

Most of the top hopefuls, however, chose to go overseas rather than stay at home, with LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton – both slated for the first round this summer – spent last season in the Australian professional league at university location.

Green became the first player to sign up for the new program, which offers players six-figure salaries and the ability to sign sponsorship agreements (while providing scholarships for future university studies) earlier this month- this. Todd left Michigan to join him.

“The ultimate goal is to get to the NBA,” said Green when he announced. “… I think the main reason for this is that I want to improve, I want to develop. … This is the best route to prepare myself so that I can be ready when the time comes. “

Originally from Alaska, Nix moved to Las Vegas in 2016. He was selected to the All-American team at McDonald’s after playing at Trinity International Schools.

“He’s just a guy who makes everyone better,” said Cronin after UCLA landed Nix. “There is nothing he can do. He can score if you need him to score, he has incredible vision as a passer. He has to score a lot for his high school team, but his flaw, he far prefers to pass the ball sometimes, so really excited about it. “