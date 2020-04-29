Coronavirus: Super Bowl champion on the front line as a doctor

In February, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was a new Super Bowl champion, riding with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates on top of double-decker buses along the city streets lined with ecstatic fans.

It’s a scene that “is totally inconceivable at the moment,” said Durernay-Tardif in an essay published Monday by Sports Illustrated.

“Add a million people to the streets?” Stacked on top of each other? Drink and clap at temperatures below freezing? wrote the offensive linesman. “It’s so crazy to even think about that time, this time two months ago that looks like another life.”

A few days before the Super Bowl LIV, Durernay-Tardif was interviewed by a journalist for his reflections on the coronavirus epidemic in China. It was not that strange a question for the only active NFL player who is also a doctor. Durenay-Tardif replied that he had read a bit about the virus but that he had mainly focused on the big game against the San Francisco 49ers.

But that goal quickly changed. COVID-19 has become a global pandemic and Duvernay-Tardif is on the front line as a doctor in a long-term care facility near his hometown of Montreal.

“A few days ago, officials from the Ministry of Health launched a campaign to recruit health professionals, especially medical and nursing students,” wrote Durernay-Tardif, who has a doctorate in medicine. and a master’s in surgery but did not do the residency part of their program. “It is now possible for me to go back and help. I had already wanted to do it, but when it’s real, it strikes you, the gravity involved. “

After receiving the Chiefs’ blessing and taking an intensive refresher course, Duvernay-Tardif slept during the first round of the NFL draft Thursday evening and completed his first shift the next morning. He is currently playing a greater nursing role and helping those who need it in times of crisis.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif worked during his sports medicine internship at the McGill Sports Medicine Clinic in Montreal. In May 2018, he obtained a doctorate in medicine and a master’s in surgery. (Dominique Lafond)

“It’s crazy to think that 10 weeks earlier, I played in the biggest sport match,” wrote Duvernay-Tardif in SI. “I remembered that even in the establishment, when one of the people coaching me turned around and said,” You are the football player, right? “”

After Duvernay-Tardif said yes, the coach said, “Bro, you just won the Super Bowl.”

“Indeed,” replied Duvernay-Tardif, “and now I just want to help.”