Coronavirus is a game-changer for funeral home businesses

Famous baseball player Andre Dawson did his part in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic through the operation of his funeral home in Florida.

After retiring from Major League Baseball in 1996, Dawson bought a funeral home 12 years later in Richmond Heights, Florida, and named it “Paradise Memorial Funeral Home”. It has now been over a decade since he joined the company, but he has never experienced anything like what COVID-19 has brought.

“We have to do everything differently since COVID-19”, Dawson, 65, told USA Today. “You have to change the way you remove the deceased. You have to be extra careful because you can never be too safe.

“We have procedures that you have to follow. Putting [hazmat] costumes on. Constant sanitation of vehicles. Disinfection of the installation itself. People die at home and have not been tested. “

Dawson, eight-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner, said business was slow in early March before a flood of deaths arrived. Four of the deceased were known to be victims of coronavirus.

“It was a game-changer,” said Dawson. “You cannot have an appropriate burial as you would under normal circumstances. You cannot have the ideal shipment. You cannot bring people here and make arrangements. You are just trying to speed up the process as quickly as you can. You see the sadness of people who can’t even see them in the hospital when they’re sick.

“I can’t even imagine what these people are going through. It’s just horrible. “

Dawson played for the Montreal Expos (now the Washington Nationals), the Chicago Cubs, the Boston Red Sox and the Florida Marlins (now Miami). He won the National League Rookie of the Year award in 1977 before being named National League player of the year in 1987 with the Cubs. Four-time Silver Slugger recipient, Dawson was also the leader of NL and RBI in 1987.