Coronavirus Can’t Stop #UltimateSummerMovie Confrontation

For all intents and purposes, the 2020 summer film season is canceled.

Theaters are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, despite some rumors in states wishing to reopen, will remain closed until further notice. Hollywood studios have postponed most (but not all) of their major releases from May to August. Summer, usually the time for the public to meet and meet their favorite pop-cultural behemoths again, will be deprived of new adventures with James Bond and Black Widow, both of whom stayed until the fall. Meanwhile, a host of others – including the “Fast & Furious” crew, the latest “Ghostbusters” team, Peter Rabbit and the Minions – have set themselves the target of 2021.

It is not, in short, quite the celebration of the 45th anniversary that we envisaged for “Jaws”. In July 1975, according to Hollywood legend, Steven Spielberg’s blue-biting shark thriller tore through the nerves of the public and industry expectations, giving birth to what was to become the sensation-oriented summer blockbuster season and the sensation as we know it. For better or worse, “Jaws” – as well as “Star Wars” by George Lucas two years later – brought audiences into new, primitive worlds of wonder and terror as they pushed interest industry leaders ever closer to the bottom line.

<<< VOTE IN L.A. TIMES THE ULTIMATE SUMMER MOVIE SHOWDOWN >>>

They changed American cinema, and not always for the better. Spielberg and Lucas, once economical outsiders, have become the most powerful and recognizable show providers in Hollywood, inspiring many followers and copiers in their wake. “Jaws” and “Star Wars”, two creatively inspired images with a relatively low budget, helped found a new industrial paradigm too often defined by careless debauchery and minimal originality. You can see it in the countless lower suites and inflated reproductions that tend to clog multiplexes at this time of year (some of them, in the case of the ever-expanding universe of “Star Wars”, created by Lucas himself).

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo in the movie “The Avengers”. (Wonder)

And yet, and yet: the imperative of blockbusters – or, as some call it, the long and slow death of American films – has nevertheless breathed new life into art and industry. In the midst of reckless excessive spending, solicitation of the lowest common denominator and the incessant counting of box office receipts, many good and even excellent films have been produced in the past 45 years, animated by intelligent visions, pop-savvy instincts and an honest, generous investment in audience enjoyment.

The summer film season has given us classic comedies like “Coming to America”, “When Harry Met Sally …” and “Bridesmaids”, touchstones of sports movies like “Bull Durham” and “A League of Their Own ”, masterpieces of modernity. horror like “Alien” and “The Shining”, and countless top-notch action thrillers, including “Face / Off”, “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” and three films “Mad Max”. It gave us Pixar triumphs and disasters by Roland Emmerich, several Oscar winners and the best (and worst) examples of the now ubiquitous comic book superhero extravagance.

This gave us “Blade Runner”, for heaven’s sake.

And so, I have a modest and pleasantly long proposition: what if we took this summer – the worst summer in cinema since the dawn of the medium over a century ago – and we used it instead to celebrate the best? What if we put our heads together and, during the next four months of presumption of self-quarantine, compile a list of our favorite summer movies week after week and watch and discuss them from the security of our homes?

What if we turned summer 2020 into the ultimate showdown of the summer film?

Joaquin Phoenix and Russell Crowe in the film “Gladiator”. (Jaap Buitendijk / DreamWorks Pictures)

Here’s how it will work: Each week I will unveil a list – organized by me and my colleagues at The Times – of 16 memorable films that have premiered that same week since 1975, the summer of “Jaws”. You are invited to vote in a series of polls published from my Twitter account (@JustinCChang), pitting these 16 films against each other in a tournament-style deathmatch until we have emerged with a definitive winner for this week. Each winning film will be subject to a retrospective essay or a written conversation by me and / or other members of the Times team.

Voting in the first round takes place from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday; quarter-finals, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday; semi-finals, 5 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday; and the final, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The winner of the week will be crowned at 5 p.m. Thursday.

A week after the readers have chosen a favorite, we will follow with a virtual meeting broadcast live on the Los Angeles Times Classic Hollywood Facebook page, as well as on Twitter. I will host a conversation with a different guest each week and invite you to join me from 6 p.m. May 7.

Surely there will be many disagreements about the titles that are and are not included, some of which can lead us to tortured ontological arguments about what constitutes a summer movie in the first place. What do we think of when we think of a summer movie? Should he belong to a recognizable popular genre and follow (or overturn) certain accepted conventions and formulas? Must he have achieved some measure of box office success and / or cult enthusiasm?

I would say that, for the purposes of this exercise – and with some perhaps intriguing exceptions – the answer to these questions is yes. Quality is also important: we hope that each title that makes the cut can and must be plausibly defended as a good memorable film. Or, unless that is the case, it should at least spark a rich and compelling conversation about whether this is a good, memorable movie.

Kenneth Branagh and Emma Thompson in the film “Much ado about nothing”. (Samuel Goldwyn Company)

We can just as well start this conversation now. Let’s take a look at the batch of 16 from this first week, all of which had a theatrical release date between May 1 and May 7:

“Sixteen candles” (1984)

“Dave” (1993)

“Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story” (1993)

“Much Ado About Nothing” (1993)

“The profession” (1996)

“Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” (1997)

“Breakdown” (1997)

“The Mummy” (1999)

“Gladiator” (2000)

“Spider-Man” (2002)

“X2: X-Men United” (2003)

“Mission: Impossible III” (2006)

“Iron Man” (2008)

“The best hotel of exotic concern” (2011)

“The Avengers” (2012)

“Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

The season usually heats up just in May, but it’s already a fairly long list: a little light on the representation of the 80s, perhaps, apart from a comedy by John Hughes (“Sixteen Candles”). (Left out: the extremely profitable slasher of 1981, “Graduation Day”, the breakdance tube of 1984 “Breakin” “and the 1985 thriller of Chuck Norris” Code of Silence “.) We have an Oscar-winning Roman epic (” Gladiator ”), a cult wizard favorite (“ The Craft ”) and a popular adaptation of Shakespeare (“ Much Ado About Nothing ”), whose glorious outdoor swimming scene may be the most summery thing on this list.

There’s also the sympathetic reboot of Brendan Fraser with “The Mummy”, not to be confused with the extremely detestable Tom Cruise reboot in 2017 of “The Mummy”, although Cruise fans can take comfort in including “Mission: Impossible III. “And in more recent years, there has been a pleasant crowd pleasure (” The best hotel of exotic concern “) well-loved by an older population rarely served well in the summer months, facing a slew of epics of megatonnes Marvel: “Iron Man,” “The Avengers” and “Captain America: Civil War”.

Judi Dench in the movie “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”. (Ishika Mohan / 20th Century Fox)

If that sounds terribly burdensome for the downpour superheroes among us (and I hear you, my friends): we did surveys of The Times staff and agreed that “Iron Man 2” (2010), “Thor” (2011 ), “Iron Man 3” (2013) and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015), all of which were also released in this time frame, could be excluded from the race. And the Marvel overload this launch week is somewhat of a blessing: the next 15 weeks to come, though almost devoid of franchise fees, offer a much wider range of cinematic universes to explore.

As a critic – someone who loves summer movies as much as anyone who finds much of the Hollywood industrial machinery behind them deeply suspicious – the irony of hosting a film popularity contest that would seem to reflect certain of the worst studio business practices is not lost on me. What is summer film season, after all, other than a series of rigged confrontations between titles based on something as arbitrary as the release dates? Are we not essentially embarking on a journey of massive nostalgia, and perhaps a regression in our cinematic adolescence? Wouldn’t it be better to spend my time and yours talking about the best, but less films announced in the past summers: gems of the art house like “Under the Sand” by François Ozon, “Revanche” by Götz Spielmann and – not to be precise – “Summer Hours” by Olivier Assayas?

Maybe yes (and there is an idea in there!). But there is a difference, I think, that will make Ultimate Summer Movie Showdown a worthwhile trip over the next 16 weeks – and that difference is you. Because I’m curious to know what you think about it. Because popular tastes are always on the move, always fascinating in themselves and deserve to be subjected to a critical review. And because Hollywood, while it’s pretty easy to dismiss it as an exponent of brand-focused impersonal content, is also an honest repository to God of some of our most unshakeable film dreams.

One of the wonderful things about “Jaws”, aside from the fact that it’s still such captivating and unforgiving entertainment all these years later, is its endless supply of metaphors. We often view Hollywood as its own tank of Darwinian sharks, where competition is fierce and every film has to eat or be eaten alive. Well, for now, the beaches of Amity Island are closed, the local economy is suffering greatly and we all expect happier times.

In the meantime, won’t you join me for the Ultimate Summer Movie Showdown? Because frankly, we’re going to need a bigger vote.

