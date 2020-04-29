Californian entrepreneurs fight unemployment in coronaviruses

Two weeks after other states began sending checks, California began Tuesday to accept unemployment claims from millions of independent contractors, concert workers and the self-employed, but many have said that Persistent problems with the state’s overcrowded website had prevented them from filing applications.

The technical problem reports follow weeks of similar complaints from other jobless Californians due to the COVID-19 pandemic, who said they were blocked by error messages and clogged telephone lines prevented from completing the requests.

While some people said they were able to file a complaint on Tuesday, many others said they were frustrated with the malfunction of the online portal as a flood of people tried to log in, preventing them from registering for financial assistance .

“It’s a complete mess,” said Tim Curtis, who is independent and provides technical services to the recording studios.

He was able to file an application after several attempts, but is not sure whether it will be accepted.

“The website continues to crash, forcing you to start filling out the entire form again, usually from the login,” he said. “There is no telephone support available.”

Many callers to a new phone line run by the State Employment Development Department, which processes unemployment insurance claims, were greeted with a recorded message that the agency was receiving more calls that she could not manage it and inviting people to use her UI Online portal.

For more than a week, callers have heard the message, which also warns that the call will be disconnected.

Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday that officials are giving top priority to solving problems with the EDD application process, and expects the claims system to stabilize in the coming days.

“We have to understand this,” Newsom said in its daily briefing on the coronavirus problems, noting that the agency “was handling an unprecedented volume of calls.”

We will continue to do everything in our power to enhance this experience in these historic and unprecedented times, “said Newsom.

To help unemployed people apply for the first day, ESD has created a digital guide to apply for unemployment benefits which consolidates basic information about the process and provides customers with a way to connect to UI Online.

“New questions have been programmed into the system to collect the details necessary for processing [Pandemic Unemployment Assistance] “Said Loree Levy, EDD spokesperson.

Levy refused to answer questions regarding those who said they were not allowed to file complaints due to website malfunctions.

Documentary filmmaker Alana Maiello said she made several attempts on Tuesday to file a complaint, but the program froze several times, preventing her from filing a complaint.

“Families who are already vulnerable to the coronavirus crisis are less likely to get the government help they need when government websites don’t even work,” said Maiello.

Several others have expressed frustration on social media by posting screenshots showing error messages.

At least 2.8 million Californians were freelancers and concert economy workers in 2016, according to a study by the Internal Revenue Service.

EDD officials said they expected new claims from independent contractors and the self-employed to “compete” with the 3.2 million unemployment claims filed last month.

California was late to start accepting requests from independent contractors. More than a dozen other states have started making payments to independent contractors and the unemployed in recent weeks.

Texas, Louisiana and Rhode Island all sent the first payments more than two weeks ago on April 13, according to the United States Department of Labor.

For workers, including Lyft’s driver Edan Alva d’Alameda, the state has taken too long to provide financial aid approved by Congress last month, preventing them from paying such living expenses than rent, food and medical care.

“The whole situation is ridiculous and should have been resolved a long time ago,” said Alva, 49, who said that he lost all of the income from his Lyft concert. “It would have been devastating without the fact that family and friends basically provided me with a document that allowed me to survive.”

Alva receives partial benefits, for two months he worked away from Lyft, but is still trying to get additional unemployment due to lost income when he stopped driving for the carpool business.

California officials said last week that they needed more time to develop “system programming, forms, processes and procedures,” including an overhaul of the state’s archaic computer systems to run the program. help in the event of an unemployment pandemic which was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic. Security Act, or CARES, signed on March 27 by President Trump.

Newsom said the new automated system will process PUA claims much faster than the 21 days taken for normal unemployment insurance claims.

“I am confident that we will be able to reverse these controls within 24 to 48 hours,” said Newsom.

ESD did not provide unemployment benefits to independent contractors, concert workers and the self-employed before the pandemic, but a new assistance program was implemented when Congress approved the CARES law.

The new program, which is also available to Californians with a limited work history, will offer up to 39 weeks of benefits, starting at $ 167 per week, retroactive to unemployment that started on February 2.

In addition to regular unemployment benefits, unemployed people can receive an additional $ 600 per week from March 29 to July 25 under the CARES law.

Eligibility for the program includes people diagnosed with COVID-19 or showing symptoms; primary caregivers for children unable to attend school; people who left a job as a direct result of COVID-19; and those whose workplaces are closed due to the pandemic.

Curtis, a Los Angeles resident, said his independent work contract with music recording studios has dried up.

“At this point, all of the studios I work with are currently closed,” he said.

Curtis said he applied for unemployment assistance three weeks ago and was denied, and that he was having trouble getting timely information from ESD on how he could get help. assistance under the new program for independent entrepreneurs.

“The worst part is the complete lack of communication,” said Curtis. “It’s dehumanizing. Being treated like you don’t even deserve to be informed of what’s going on is a real insult, and it shatters your self-esteem and confidence. “