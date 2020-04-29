73-year-old couple die hours after hours of coronavirus

According to their family, a Wisconsin couple married for 73 years were able to hold hands and say one last “I love you” before dying a few hours from the coronavirus.

Wilford Kepler, 94, and his wife Mary, 92, spent their last days in adjacent beds at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa before succumbing on April 18, according to their obituary.

“They could have said:” I love you “”, the granddaughter of Natalie Lameka tell WTMJ.

“They were holding hands and it was just heartbreaking to hear but also comforting to hear. And we were so grateful that they were together and knew they were together, ”she added.

Before her death, Mary also said that she felt like she was “taken care of by the angels,” according to their obit.

The couple had met in high school but got closer when Mary started writing in Wilford when he was sent to the Pacific during World War II, including the Battle of Okinawa, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said.

They married in 1946, shortly after his return.

Their obit says that they “died six hours apart” from the “terrible Covid-19”. However, Wilford’s cause of death was listed as a head trauma after falling on Easter Sunday when the sick couple initially isolated themselves from home, according to the Sentinel Journal. Both had tested positive.

Their granddaughter was allowed to see them for an hour the day before they died. “They were aware of what was going on and they were at peace with it,” she told the newspaper.

They are survived by a son, two daughters, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren, their obit says.

Their son Michael Kepler said they were a nice and caring couple.

“They lived a good life,” he said.