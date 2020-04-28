Where Cam Newton and Mitchell Trubisky join the NFL quarterback shuffle

With the news Jameis Winston, moved by Tom Brady to Tampa Bay, heads to the Saints to support Drew Brees, one more seat in the game of NFL-filled musical chairs.

After a first wave of movement when the free agency opened last month, the music is slowing down. Six quarterbacks who have been or are about to start have found new homes; a quartet of QB is in limbo and four others remain on the spot. Here is an overview of the current state of the quarterback shuffle:

QB in new places

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The quadruple 42-year-old Super Bowl champion, who has spent the past 20 seasons with the Patriots, has signed a two-year contract valued at $ 50 million, all inclusive, and includes an additional $ 9 million in incentives.

Brady inherits a roster with quality talent around him – stronger and deeper than he had in New England last season. Receivers Mike Evans (67 receptions and 8 touchdowns) and Chris Godwin (86 shots, 15.5 yards averaged and 9 touchdowns) were both elected to the Pro Bowl. And now he has Rob Gronkowski back.

Brady has five times more playoff wins, six times more Super Bowl wins and seven times more TD 30 seasons than any QB in Buccaneer history. He could lose his next 283 starts and maintain a better career record than the entire Bucs franchise.

Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts

After 16 years with the Chargers, 38-year-old Rivers has signed a one-year, $ 25 million contract to take over from Jacoby Brissett. Rivers is reunited with Colts head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, both of whom worked with him in San Diego. He will have weapons like T.Y. Hilton, second-round pick Michael Pittman and ball carrier Marlon Mack. He’s just had one of his worst years (23 touchdowns, 20 INTs, 4,615 yards with a completion rate of 66.0%), but they will probably improve by playing behind a better offensive line than him in LA .

Teddy Bridgwater, Carolina Panthers

He signed a $ 63 million, three-year contract and will take over from Cam Newton. The Vikings’ former first-round pick now gets his first legitimate chance to start, as a major knee injury cost him nearly two full seasons (2016-17). Bridgewater is the centerpiece of the complete reconstruction by new head coach Matt Rhule, whose offensive coordinator Joe Brady worked with Bridgewater for Brady’s two years as an offensive assistant to the Saints before taking over. relay as LSU pass game coordinator last year. Bridgewater is 22-12 as a starter, good for the seventh best QB winning percentage with at least 30 starts since 2014.

Jameis Winston, Saints of New Orleans

No longer needed in Tampa Bay once Brady arrives, Winston will remain in NFC South as a backup for Drew Brees. Winston, the number 1 pick in the 2015 draft, led the league with 5,109 passing yards and 33 TD passes last season, but also threw 33 INT to become the first to throw 30 TD and 30 INT during the same season. Winston replaces Bridgewater as backup for Brees. Bridgewater went 5-0 last season when Brees was absent with an injury.

Nick Foles, Chicago Bears

He had a horrible year in Jacksonville, where he injured himself in his first game after signing a massive contract, then went 0-4 when he was healthy before being put on the bench. Thus, the Poles earned $ 30 million in 371 days with the Jags and never led them to a single victory. Foles, however, is the last QB to win a playoff game at Soldier Field – beating the Bears two seasons ago on the road to the Eagles to a Super Bowl title. Foles joins Matt Nagy, the Bears’ head coach who was with the Kansas City and Philadelphia Foles.

Marcus Mariota, Las Vegas Raiders

After his failure with the Titans, who chose him second overall in 2015, Mariota is a Raider, who should play behind starter Derek Carr, who was not exactly in top form last year. Mariota had 29-32 as a starter and has never overshadowed 3,500 passing yards in one season. He was selected for Ryan Tannehill last year after a 2-4 start.

QBs In Limbo

Cam Newton

One of the NFL puzzles was usurped as the Panthers’ starter by newly signed Teddy Bridgewater. Newton was the NFL player of choice in 2015 when he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl, but Carolina has only made it to the playoffs once since. Newton, who holds most of Carolina’s career success records, missed 14 games last season with a Lisfranc injury and the last two games of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury that also had to be operated on . He will be 31 in May and his health is a concern, which probably prevented any team from signing it, because no medical assessment could be carried out during the COVID-19 crisis.

Jacoby Brissett

He has just lost his job in Indianapolis in favor of Philip Rivers, recently recruited. Brissett, who obtained a $ 30 million contract extension over two years before last season, went 5-2 in the first seven games of 2019, in which he threw 14 touchdowns and only 3 INTs. He then injured his left knee in week 9 and has thrown more than 200 yards in just two of his last seven games with just 4 TD passes in a disappointing 7-9 season. Although the Colts did not move it during the repechage, it is possible that they will exchange it later in the off season. Maybe the Patriots, who drafted it before trading it with the Colts, would be interested.

Mitchell Trubisky

He seems to have lost his job to the newly acquired Nick Foles, although the Bears can run him in open competition. The Bears went into the No. 2 Trubisky draft overall against Patrick Mahomes and Deshuan Watson in 2017. Chicago averaged just 17.5 points per game and 4.7 yards per game, the fourth and second worst scores of the league, respectively, while tying for last in net yards by passing attempt (5.3) last season. Trubisky is likely to remain in Chicago.

Joe Flacco

The 35-year-old former Super Bowl winner was released by the Broncos with a failed physical designation. Flacco, who was placed on the injured reserve in the middle of last season with a herniated disc in his neck, becomes an unrestricted free agent. He was 2-6 as a quarterback from Denver in 2019, throwing for 1,822 yards with six TDs and five INTs.

QBs go nowhere

Drew Brees, Saints of New Orleans

He has agreed to a $ 50 million, two-year contract extension that will allow him to end his career in New Orleans. Brees could easily have earned $ 30 million or more a year on the open market, he wants to retire with the Saints.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Although he was not going to become a free agent (he was to enter the final season of a fully guaranteed, $ 84 million, three-year, three-year contract signed in March 2018), the Vikings granted him an extension of two years worth $ 66 million – presumably to avoid a lame duck scenario in 2020. Cousins ​​completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,603 yards with 26 touchdowns and six INTs in 2019 and leads Minnesota to the NFC divisional playoff round.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Before having the chance to enter the open market, the Titans signed Tannehill for a four-year contract extension worth $ 118 million, including $ 62 million in fully guaranteed money and $ 91 million in dollars in full guarantees. Tannehill, who won the return player of the year title, had the highest passing rating in the NFL (117.5) in 2019 and completed 70.3% of his passes for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six INTs in 10 games. Most importantly, he helped lead the Titans to the AFC championship game.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

He’s not going anywhere, but he hasn’t signed his franchise offer yet. He will be making about $ 31.5 million this season as long as he plays, but the Cowboys have been trying to strike a long-term deal with Prescott and will likely continue to do so.