WGA Loses in Legal Battle with Talent Agencies

A federal judge on Monday dismissed most of the complaints filed in the Writers Guild of America’s lawsuit against three major talent agencies for longstanding practices the union believes to be illegal.

The WGA sued the United Talent Agency, William Morris Endeavor and Creative Artists Agency, alleging that the agency’s practice of collecting packaging fees to bring talent on projects violated the law. On Monday, US district judge André Birotte Jr. in Los Angeles dismissed many of the union’s allegations, including that the agencies were involved in an illegal group boycott and an illegal racketeering.

Birotte did not dismiss all of the WGA’s claims, however. For example, individual writers who are part of the WGA lawsuit may continue to argue that the agencies breached their fiduciary duties by not being completely transparent about the use of packaging costs.

The WGA and major talent agencies have long been in conflict over packaging costs and affiliated productions. A year ago, thousands of writers fired their agents and were instructed by the WGA not to work with talent agencies that did not agree to the terms of the union.

So far, more than 80 talent agencies have signed individual agreements with the WGA, including Paradigm Talent Agency. Other large talent agencies, such as WME, CAA, UTA and ICM Partners, have not signed a WGA franchise agreement.

WME, UTA and CAA in a statement called the judge’s order “a resounding victory” for their businesses.

“What has become clear is that [Executive Director] David Young, [WGA West President] David Goodman and this WGA executive have led thousands of writers over a cliff, wasted membership fees on unsuccessful prosecutions, and left them without agents to represent and defend them for over a year. “Said the agencies.

“There are six powerful claims left in our lawsuit that we will pursue, and the discovery is underway,” Goodman said in a statement. “We are confident that the evidence discovered through this process will support the claims detailed in our trial.”

The WME, CAA and UTA also sued the WGA in federal court, alleging that the union had organized an illegal group boycott that violated antitrust laws when the writers dismissed their agents last year. The trial could start in March 2021.

The WGA initially sued the talent agencies in a state court and later asked to withdraw the lawsuit, filing a lawsuit in the federal court.

COVID-19 has seriously injured Hollywood workers and talent agencies as many productions have been shelved. CAA and UTA have implemented salary reductions. WME’s parent company Endeavor said that a third of its workforce will be on vacation, cut jobs, or move from full-time to part-time work.