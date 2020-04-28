Urging social distancing, some states are easing orders for coronaviruses

Despite a steady increase in the national number of deaths from coronavirus infections, several states began Monday to ease home care orders for residents.

Flows of customers, eager to escape the restrictions that had lasted for weeks, entered businesses in small and large cities in the southern Rocky States.

In Colorado, retail stores with curbside delivery have been able to reopen. Hospitals have also relaxed restrictions on elective surgery.

Farther north in Montana – in cities where some residents of large metropolitan areas fled during the global pandemic – retail businesses reopened completely, but had to follow strict guidelines on social distancing.

“We have among the lowest cases per capita, the lowest hospitalizations per capita,” said Montana governor Steve Bullock, a Democrat, on social media, urging residents to remain vigilant and practice social distancing. . The state has seen about 450 confirmed cases of the virus and at least 14 deaths.

Nationwide, the death toll from COVID-19 reached 55,000 in the United States on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The death toll in the United States is the highest in the world.

In the South, which has experienced high rates of infection, Tennessee has allowed restaurants to reopen for on-site dining or takeout. About 9,500 people have contracted the virus in the state and at least 190 have died.

Last week, Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, released his “Tennessee Pledge” plan to reopen businesses in the 95 counties of the state, demanding social distancing and sanitation protocols for restaurants.

“We are pursuing a cautious and measured approach to reopening our economy that does not depend on heavy mandates but rather provides practical tools for businesses of all sizes,” said Lee in a statement.

In recent days, neighboring Georgia has lifted restrictions, allowing businesses such as hair salons, gymnasiums, cinemas and bowling alleys to reopen. The state continues to see an increase in confirmed cases, at least 22,400, and about 900 deaths. A lack of quality health care, among other things, has led to high death rates in black communities from Atlanta to Albany, Ga.

Limited tests have also raised concerns in the state about its reopening.

President Trump, after urging states to “free themselves” during the pandemic, said he did not support Republican Governor Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen. Several mayors, including Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, have challenged Kemp’s decision.

On Monday, Kemp urged the Georgians to join him for a day of prayer.

“This virus has caused illness, death and great loss in our state and across the country,” said Kemp from inside the Capitol building in Atlanta. “We pray for those who have been lost and those who have been left behind.”

Meanwhile, in New York, where an earlier daily government Andrew Cuomo described a gradual approach to reopening the state, hospitals have reported less pressure on emergency rooms. On Sunday, the death toll was less than 400, which had not happened for several weeks. Yet the state has remained a hotbed of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States, with 282,000 cases and nearly 16,600 deaths.

“It was a hellish experience for our country. But it was also a period of cooperation, unity and love, ”said Cuomo on Monday. “It is not the red state against the blue state. It is us together against this virus.”