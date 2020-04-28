This day in sport: Warren Spahn launches his second career without hitting at 40

On a frigid Friday night in Milwaukee, Warren Spahn, five days after his 40th birthday, launched his second career without a hitting blow on that date in 1961 against the San Francisco Giants at County Stadium.

The Braves left-hander faced the minimum of 27 hitters in a 1-0 shutout, walking Chuck Hiller to open the fourth inning. Hiller was erased when Harvey Kuenn made a double play.

The only other pitcher in his forties to throw a hit was Cy Young, who did it at age 42 in 1908 against the New York Highlanders (now the Yankees).

In baseball games postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic involving local teams, the Dodgers were scheduled to play their first inter-league game of the season against the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. The Angels made their way to Seattle for the first of two against the Mariners.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1966 – The Boston Celtics edged the Lakers 95 to 93 in game seven for their eighth straight NBA title and ninth overall under coach Red Auerbach, who announced his retirement earlier. Auerbach is replaced by the Bill Russell center, which becomes the first African-American coach of a large American sports team.

1967 – Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali refuses to join the US armed forces because he is a conscientious objector to the Vietnam War. He was arrested and the New York State Athletic Commission suspended his boxing license and stripped him of his title. Ali is unable to resume his career for the next three years.

1982 – Pete Rose of Philadelphia has five goals against five to tie Max Carey to the National League record with nine career five hits. The Phillies scored six points in the ninth to beat the Dodgers 9-3 at Dodger Stadium.

1987 – The NBA awards expansion franchises to Charlotte, North Carolina and Miami for the 1988 season, as well as to Minneapolis and Orlando, Florida, for 1989. Each organization pays an entry fee of $ 32.5 million dollars.

1995 – Michael Jordan, in his first playoff game since returning from retirement, scores 48 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 108-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Jordan had spent the previous year playing minor league baseball for the Chicago Sox affiliate Birmingham Barons in the Double-A Southern League.

2001 – Patrick Roy of Colorado sets NHL record with 16th career playoff shutout making 20 saves in Avalanche’s 2-0 win over Kings in Denver in second round

2002 – The Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-5 when shortstop David Eckstein struck a grand slam in the 14th inning. This is Eckstein’s second grand slam in as many games. He dominated the day before against Toronto.

2007 – JaMarcus Russell, 6’6 ”quarterback from Louisiana State, is the number one choice for the Oakland Raiders in the NFL Draft.

2010 – Montreal beat Washington 2-1 to finish with a 4 to 3 head to head victory and eliminate the best NHL team in the regular season in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Canadians are the ninth seeded eighth-seeded team to eliminate a number one in 32 games since the NHL moved to its current playoff format in 1994 – and the first to return from a 3-1 playoff deficit.

2011 – Canada’s Patrick Chan wins his first world figure skating title in record form. He established global brands for free skating and total points at the Moscow Championships. Later, he was named the recipient of the Lou Marsh Award as Canada’s best athlete.

SOURCES: The Times, Associated Press