The coronavirus tracking application from Apple and Google is a big win in Europe

Apple and Google developed a new API for iPhone and Android that allows app developers to create contact tracking applications for the new coronavirus. The Apple-Google approach is based on a Bluetooth connection between devices to determine if a person is exposed to a person who tests positive for COVID-19. The purpose of such applications is to enable medical systems to perform rapid contact tracing and respond accordingly. Patients can be isolated earlier and tested for COVID-19 using such applications. But most importantly, participation is voluntary. IPhone and Android users must choose it. When they do so, their privacy is protected and neither Apple nor Google collects information about users. It stays on their phones.

Several governments in Europe have also been working on their own contact tracking application. Some have launched similar initiatives before Apple and Google announced their joint work. But not all countries sought a privacy-enhancing approach. In the UK, France and Germany, everyone wanted Apple and Google to make certain exceptions that would allow these governments to use their own contact tracking application and collect more user information. Germany announced over the weekend that it would reject its request and instead follow instructions from Apple and Google, just as two technology giants announced new changes to the app that will improve user privacy.

Apple and Google on Friday revealed various changes their coronavirus contact tracing initiative, which addresses the concerns of privacy advocates.

The initiative is now referred to as “exposure notification” and not “contact tracing”, a name that better describes the functionality of the application. These applications inform users of potential exposure, and the user and authorities must make real contact tracing efforts.

Apple and Google built more privacy policy in the application to make it impossible to identify users unintentionally or intentionally. The keys are created randomly so that no one can guess them. Bluetooth metadata is encrypted and shutter speed is rounded to five minutes to prevent user identification.

The API also registers the Bluetooth system level to avoid false positives. The Bluetooth system travels several dozen feet and can penetrate walls. The farther away you are from someone, the less likely you are to get infected, especially if you live in different apartments. The app still gives a warning without considering Bluetooth power levels.

Germany announced on Sunday that it will no longer continue its own contact tracking application. Instead, it relies on the Apple-Google approach, Reuters said. Secretary of State Helge Braun and Minister of Health Jens Spahn said in a unified statement that the country follows a “decentralized” approach, which Apple and Google advocate.

“This application should be voluntary, meet data protection standards and ensure a high level of data security,” they said. “The main epidemiological goal is to identify and break the chains of infection as soon as possible.”

Germany joins other countries that have worked on similar privacy-friendly contact tracking programs. Austria, Switzerland, and Estonia have developed a distributed protocol called DP-3T (Distributed Privacy Proximity Tracking) that works with the Apple-Google API. Users can share their phone number to convey meaning to their place. But this would be part of the application, not the system architecture, and the applications do not contain location information.

A connection tracking system where the app collects more data, such as the UK and France propose, would require the app to run in the foreground, so Bluetooth stays active on iPhone at all times. This would not only kill the battery quickly, but would also cause safety issues. By stealing a phone whose screen is not set to lock automatically, thieves could bypass some of the security features set to reduce smartphone theft.

The NHS said blog post on Friday that a future version of its contact tracking application will allow users to provide more information to help authorities “identify points and trends.” Incorporating such features into an application means that the application can pass data to servers that can collect more data than a contact tracking application.

Privacy advocates say allowing governments to gather more information on a simple Bluetooth “handshake” between phones could help them create a variety of surveillance initiatives that do not require monitoring the spread of COVID-19. Also, if Western democracies are on their way to Apple and Google, other countries may have similar requests.

Apple and Google don’t want to budget, and Germany’s rapid exchange of views is probably an indication that France and the UK are also playing by the rules of Apple and Google.