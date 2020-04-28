Syrian refugee turned filmmaker Hassan Akkad volunteers to clean up a British hospital amid a coronavirus pandemic to “pay for the future”

London – Hassan Akkad, professor and photographer of Syrian English, filmed his own brush with death. He was recording when a canoe carrying him and other war refugees across the Mediterranean began to sink.

“We was taken over by the Turkish coast guard and we have been fired, “he told CBS News. In 2011, peaceful protesters called for political reform in Syria, and Akkad was one of them.

“Imagine shouting, ‘freedom’ … shouting, ‘rights and end of dictatorship’ – you can’t do that in Syria, but we did it, it was so liberating.”

Liberating and deadly. Government forces attacked the crowd and Akkad was arrested and tortured.

“They beat me with iron sticks. I always thought I had a beautiful face, so I tried to protect my face, but they ended up breaking my arms,” ​​he recalls. the ordeal.

Akkad, then 24, was eventually released, but he knew his only choice was to join the human tide of tired refugees taking a break for safety in Europe.

“I chose Britain because I could speak English,” he says. He got a fake passport and as soon as he landed at London Heathrow Airport he said he went “straight to border control and I applied for asylum, and that was the end of it. ‘a very long and arduous journey “.

It was a journey that first led to a career in Britain as an award-winning filmmaker. But more recently, this has led to a job as a volunteer cleaner in one of the many British hospitals. Coronavirus pandemic.

So what motivated Akkad’s recent career change?

“I have already experienced crises,” he says. “When it started, I had to do something. I couldn’t sit at home.”

But Akkad does not feel like paying off a debt.

“Refugee status is my right as a human being, and I have nothing to do in return. However, I have to pay it to the people of this country.”

A country where he says he felt welcome and where he found “so many shoulders” to lean on when he struggled.

“I didn’t hesitate,” he says.

Now Akkad has become something of a local hero, and he uses advertising to raise money for a charity that is close to his heart – “Choose love“, an organization that helps refugees around the world – and for his local hospital.

“I don’t consider myself a hero,” he says. “After all, I do it temporarily, until the end of this pandemic. Heroes are the people who do this full time, the people who clean up, the porters, the medical staff, the nurses, these are the real heroes . “