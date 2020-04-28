South Korea says Kim Jong Un is trying to avoid coronavirus

SEOUL – Kim Jong Un may have missed a public holiday on April 15 because of concerns about the coronavirus, not because it is sick, South Korea’s North Korea minister said on Tuesday.

The absence of North Korean leader Kim from public ceremonies on the anniversary of the birth of his grandfather and founder of the country, Kim Il Sung, was unprecedented and has not been seen in public since. This led to days of speculation about his health.

South Korean officials stress that they have not detected any unusual movements in North Korea and have warned of reports that Kim may be ill.

North Korea said it has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, but since the country has taken strict measures to prevent an outbreak, Kim’s absence from the ceremonies is not particularly unusual, a said Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, who oversees the North. Korea’s commitment, said the lawmaker.

“It is true that he has never missed the anniversary of Kim Il Sung’s birthday since he took office, but many anniversary events, including celebrations and a banquet, have been canceled due to coronavirus problems, “said Kim Yeon-chul during a parliamentary hearing.

He said there had been at least two cases since mid-January when Kim Jong Un had been out of sight for almost 20 days. “I don’t think it’s particularly unusual given the current situation (coronavirus).”

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had a good idea of ​​Kim Jong Un’s situation and hoped that he would be fine, but that he would not develop.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he was aware of Kim’s health reports and that he was paying close attention to developments.

North Korea has canceled important events and imposed border locks and quarantine measures to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.

But if Kim Jong Un goes into hiding because of fears over COVID-19, it “would cut a hole in the narrative of state media on how this crisis was handled perfectly,” said Chad O’Carroll, CEO of Korea Risk Group, which oversees North Korea.

“If he is just trying to avoid the infection, it should theoretically be very easy to post photos or videos of a healthy-looking Kim,” he said.

Signs of life

An authoritative source, familiar with information from U.S. intelligence services, said on Monday it was entirely possible that Kim had disappeared from public view to avoid exposure to COVID-19 and the sighting of his presidential train in the resort town of Wonsan hinted that he might have been there or have been there recently.

But the source said that since there was no authoritative support for such a conclusion, U.S. agencies were also considering the possibility that Kim could be sick, even seriously.

38 North, a Washington-based surveillance project for North Korea, said on Saturday that last week’s satellite images showed a special train that was probably Kim’s at Wonsan, giving weight to reports that it had passed time in the seaside resort.

Although North Korean state media have not reported where Kim Jong Un has been since he chaired a meeting on April 11, they reported almost daily that he was sending letters and diplomatic messages suggesting that ” he still fulfills his duties as a manager.

This suggests he is still in office, said Unification Minister Kim, although some experts say they are not necessarily conclusive.

“I agree with the assessment of the South Korean government that there is no reason to believe that Kim Jong Un is not performing his duties,” said Rachel Minyoung Lee, a former open source intelligence analyst in North Korea for the United States government. “Having said that, I wouldn’t read Kim Jong Un’s letters too much. I guess most of them weren’t written by him anyway. “