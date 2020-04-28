Saints think they can save Jameis Winston’s career

While Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints are on the verge of reaching a one-year deal, the Saints’ assistant general manager, Jeff Ireland, is confident it would be a mutually beneficial pact.

“It’s a compliment to Jameis Winston to understand where he is in this world and to sign a one year contract here and learn behind Drew [Brees,]”Ireland said “The Matt Mosley show” on ESPN Central Texas radio. “Look, there is no better teacher. If Drew never said a word to him, he would observe more than he will ever learn in football just by learning how Drew does things. incredible leader. He’s an incredible student of the game, how he breaks down his opponents.

“And then you launch [offensive coordinator] Pete Carmichael, [quarterbacks coach] Joe Lombardi and [coach] Sean Payton on the attacking side of the ball and those creative minds – Jameis Winston will learn more football in a year than he has in his life. “

A year ago, Teddy Bridgewater signed with the Saints to save Brees on a chance to start with the Dolphins. Bridgewater started and won five games when Brees injured his thumb and then cashed in a three-year, $ 63 million contract with the Panthers this offseason.

The Saints reaffirmed their belief that alternate quarterback Taysom Hill is capable of succeeding Brees when they signed him on Sunday for a $ 21 million two-year contract. Having made it clear throughout this off-season that they intended to sign a veteran quarterback, the Saints seem to believe that Winston fits the bill. Winston’s signing, which Tom Brady replaced on the Buccaneers, would allow New Orleans to continue using Hill as a multi-position player.

Winston, 26, could also find himself in the race to be the successor to Brees, 41, or used as commercial bait to get a draft pick.

“It probably won’t be too different from last year,” said Ireland of last year’s roster with Brees, Hill and Bridgewater. “We want [Hill] can start in the league at some point when it’s their turn, and that’s obviously why we invested in it. But we also need a # 2 to really use [Hill’s] skill set and its advantage to the best of its ability. … We cannot do these things [with Hill] if we don’t have a solid number 2. “

Brees is expected to retire after this season and, as reported by Andrew Marchand of The Post, will become an analyst for NBC Sports.