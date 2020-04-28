Rams coach Sean McVay’s virtual camp hasn’t started off well

The Rams’ offseason program team’s first meeting on Monday included jokes and laughter, though coach Sean McVay admitted that his first attempts at humor were met with silence.

McVay blamed himself.

With NFL facilities closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are conducting virtual off-season programs. McVay said he “provided good comic relief” and “got a dose of humble pie” after botching a tech that kept players from hearing it.

“You throw a few jokes and everyone is muted and you feel really stupid,” he chuckled during a videoconference with reporters.

Receiver Josh Reynolds said the meeting “started like crazy” but the team had settled into an interesting first day.

“It’s good to see everyone’s faces,” he said, “and to get on with it.”

The nine-week Rams program will include online meetings and classroom lessons. Players train at home. No field training session is permitted until – or unless – all team facilities are authorized to reopen.

With three new coordinators – Kevin O’Connell (offensive), Brandon Staley (defense) and John Bonamego (special teams) – and a redone formation, the Rams have a lot of ground to cover as they try to bounce back after missing the playoffs last time. season.

The Rams provided players with iPad tablets to read books and study videos. During the four-day-per-week program, coaches and players will meet in large and small groups several times a day for a total of about 90 minutes, said McVay.

McVay spent Monday jumping virtually in several meetings. Besides the team meeting, the offensive line was the largest group with 13 players and three coaches.

The virtual format lends itself to small groups, said McVay.

“The smaller the framework, I think, the better the dialogue and communication can be in these situations,” he said.

The Rams have recruited nine players from eight position groups, but recruits cannot participate in the off-season programs until May 11.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers provided McVay with advice on how to navigate the virtual meetings, and McVay said Monday that Rivers would be a guest speaker at a team meeting this week. McVay also hinted that he would like to call on Dodgers manager Dave Roberts for an appearance.

“It was a pretty unique moment that allowed you to reconnect and be able to learn,” said McVay.