Rams and Chargers see game-changing NFL project

At the end of the NFL draft last weekend, the Chargers general manager contacted Commissioner Roger Goodell with a simple message:

I was wrong.

“I’ll be honest, I was one of the general managers who was concerned that the draft was planned,” said Tom Telesco on Monday. “But it has brought out incredible teamwork in our organization in the past six weeks. This forced us to adopt technology that was foreign to me and to us, and it allowed me to have a unique experience in my family. “

The virtual draft, most of which was produced by video streaming from more than 200 locals, was a resounding success. It broke television audience records – not surprisingly since it was the only live sporting event in six weeks – and gave an audience of 55 million people a glimpse of the house players, coaches, managers and team owners for three days.

It was not easy for everyone to adjust to the new plan.

“We are all creatures of habit as general managers,” said Telesco. “We like to prepare. So to make it happen out of the blue, that we are going to have this project as we would, it was a shock to the system. But I’m glad the leadership found a way to do it, and it worked very well. “

He said the same in a post-editorial email to Goodell, one of more than 1,000 he received the day after the event. The Commissioner returned directly to him.

“If I read you some of the emails and text messages I received, some of the people I don’t even know, the things that were said were really amazing,” Goodell told The Times. “There is nothing more rewarding than taking something ambitious, risky, but powerful, and making it all work.”

Telesco has awarded Goodell and the executive committee of the NFL Management Council, including the owner of the Chargers, Dean Spanos, “the necessary foresight and leadership.”

The week Goodell made the decision to keep the project in place, Telesco was part of a group of general managers who had a conference call with the league to voice their concerns. One problem was that different states had different stay-at-home rules, while Chargers couldn’t use their facilities, other clubs could use theirs. GMs saw this as a competitive imbalance.

Shortly after this appeal, the NFL issued a general decision that all of the team’s facilities would be closed.

“The most important thing is that everyone was doing the same thing,” said Goodell. “It’s not like a team is going to be in their facilities, and another team has to sit down and go through all these other things.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks from his home in Bronxville, New York during the first round of the NFL draft Thursday. (NFL via Getty Images)

The Chargers had two selections in the first round, and Telesco, working from the living room of its Newport Beach house, allowed his wife, Larah, and their three teenage children to participate in the process.

“My wife worked for our digital media department on her phone, taking video and audio from the phone calls we made with the drafts. My daughter, Elena, she interviewed me after the draft. I sent text messages to my son Thomas [media relations director] Josh Rupprecht our choice when we returned it, so he had a few heads in mind. And my son Nicholas sat down and watched with me. “

Rams general manager Les Snead, whose team didn’t make their first pick until the second round, was not as concerned about the concept of a virtual draft, but was surprised by the smoothness of the procedure.

“It exceeded my expectations,” said Snead. “It was better than I thought, and I was embarrassed to do that. From a logistical point of view, I think it went incredibly well.

“Technically, a year ago, when we wrote this project, the only technology we had was a phone.”

Instead of the virtual project being a worst-case emergency plan, Snead said the method was more effective. He was at home with his wife, Kara Henderson Snead, and two of their three children. Kara, a longtime NFL presenter and television reporter, helped out with video from their home in Malibu.

“It was almost as if we had improved this year,” said Les Snead. “We could call a mediator if we wanted to, but we could also call him if we needed to. Last year, we sent two people to Nashville and you actually had someone in your newsroom on the phone all the time. He said, “Hey, we choose this person.” And the person on the other end of the phone had to write their name on the card, make sure the spelling was correct and all that.

“This year was a choice, a kick-off and the NFL confirmed it.”

Snead told staff that the Rams will never again make selections in a traditional milking parlor.

“We can get out of the site,” he said. “There is a different element to it, a place where you can walk. A place different from the confines you are used to.”

In fact, he said, the Rams may well stick to the virtual project format, even if the rest of the league doesn’t.

“Hey,” he said, “we may even be the only team keeping this stuff.”