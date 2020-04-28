Pete Davidson films King of Staten Island jumping rooms

Universal “The King of Staten Island” – a semi-autobiographical comedy with Pete Davidson and directed by Judd Apatow – releases video on demand, making it the last film to forgo traditional theatrical release as cinemas remain closed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

“The King of Staten Island” will premiere on home entertainment on June 12, a week before its big screen launch. Davidson and Apatow announced the news in a video posted on Twitter, in which they joked about the status of their film before choosing to call Universal and ask them to request it early. At one point Davidson asked, “Am I still going to get an Oscar?”

This is the second universal film, after the animated adventure of the “Trolls World Tour” studio, to experiment with premium video on demand while the public is stuck at home during the pandemic. In recent weeks, other studios like Warner Bros., Disney, Paramount and STX have followed suit to varying degrees. Warner Bros. publishes “Scoob”, a cartoon based on Scooby-Doo characters, directly on digital rental services next month, while Disney announced that “Artemis Fowl” will launch exclusively on Disney Plus in June.

After the unexpected success of “Trolls World Tour”, which Universal claims set new record for digital rentals, the studio had thought about the possibility of modifying the release plans for “The King of Staten Island” because it is not known when the country’s cinemas will be able to resume their activities.

“The King of Staten Island” was to be premiered at South by Southwest, the film festival held annually in Austin, Texas. However, the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A multitude of films due to debut between May and August, including “Mulan” from Disney, Warner Bros “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Fast 9” from Universal have been postponed due to the unprecedented closure of cinemas. Universal also delayed the release of “Nobody”, a thriller with Bob Odenkirk, as well as his remake of “Candyman”, “Sing 2” and “Minions: Rise of Gru”.

“The King of Staten Island” was co-written by Apatow and Dave Sirus. The comedy is loosely based on Davidson’s education in the New York neighborhood, including the loss of his father during September 11 and entry into the world of stand-up comedy. Maude Apatow, the daughter of Judd Apatow, also plays in “The King of Staten Island” alongside Bel Powley, Marisa Tomei and Bill Burr.