Pelosi says guaranteed minimum income is “worthy of attention”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that “guaranteed income” for Americans, amid the crippling economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, was “worthy of attention.”

The Californian Democrat said the financial aid provided through the $ 2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill should be extended.

“Well, I think we should extend the deadline, really. I always thought it was too short. I think we should extend the deadline, “said Pelosi on Monday MSNBC.

“Others have suggested a minimum income for – a guaranteed income for people. Is it worthy of attention now? Perhaps because there are many more people than small businesses and hired by small businesses, as important as it is to the vitality of our economy, and other people who are not in the public sector for meet our needs in so many ways. it may also need help, ”she said.

The idea of ​​a government-backed minimum income emerged during the 2020 Democratic presidential race by Andrew Yang who touted the benefits of “universal basic income” for the economy.

Since then, 26 million workers have filed for unemployment in the past five weeks, and the federal government has sent 1,200 payments to eligible Americans as part of the relief plan signed by President Trump last month.

Other legislators – Democrats and Republicans – have proposed similar measures.