North Carolina pug becomes first American dog to contract coronavirus

A North Carolina pug has become the first dog in the country to test positive for the coronavirus, a report said on Monday.

Winston, who belongs to a family in Chapel Hill, was tested in a study at Duke University after his caretakers fell ill with the virus, according to WRAL-TV from North Carolina.

Dr. Chris Woods, head of the Duke study, told the outlet that he thought it was the first known canine positive case in the country.

The owner of the dog, Heather McLean, said that Winston was coughing and sneezing – and that one day he didn’t even want to eat breakfast.

“And if you know pugs, you know they like to eat,” she said. “So it seemed very unusual.”

McLean’s son Ben said he was not surprised that Winston fell ill.

“(The dog) licks all of our plates and sleeps in my mother’s bed, and we are the ones who put us face to face,” said Ben.

Winston recovered after being sick for a few days.

There have been a few suspected cases of dogs contracting the coronavirus in China. At the Bronx Zoo, five lions and three tigers tested positive for the disease.

the Disease Control Centers said there was “no evidence that animals play an important role in the spread of the virus.”

The risk of transmission from animals to humans is low, according to the CDC.

Heather’s advice to other pet owners was “don’t worry too much about it.”