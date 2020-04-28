Nearly 50 people aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer have a coronavirus

The coronavirus struck another US Navy vessel, this time the destroyer USS Kidd, on which nearly 50 crew members tested positive for the disease, according to a report.

“Two sailors have been medically evacuated to the United States. 15 sailors were transferred to the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) for surveillance due to persistent symptoms. ” Navy told NPR in a statement.

“None are in the ICU or on the fans. Sailors aboard Kidd wear PPE and N95 masks, ”he said.

Nearly half of the crew members have been tested for the virus, the Navy added.

“To date, 45% of the crew of the USS Kidd (DDG 100) have been tested for the COVID-19, with a total of 47 positive results,” according to the official Navy Live blog.

A message posted on the ship’s Facebook page described how the doctors on board the ship “worked tirelessly not only to test new cases but also to care for our positive cases,” NPR reported.

“I am optimistic, but make no mistake. The KIDD is currently fighting COVID and anyone who wants to capitalize on what it perceives to be a weakness, “said the Facebook post, signed by the director general, Cmdr. Matt Noland.

“Destroyers are sturdy ships that breed tough sailors. Fighters. We have that, ”he added.

NPR said the Kidd will likely travel to a California port when it returns to the Americas. CNN said it had carried out an “anti-narcotics mission”.

The Kidd epidemic is the second one involving a US Navy ship.

Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., a crew member aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, died April 13 of COVID-19.

On Monday, 955 Roosevelt crew members were infected with the virus, one was hospitalized and 14 recovered. More than 4,000 are in quarantine on land.

Roosevelt commander Captain Brett Crozier was removed from office after sending a letter to the navy who was leaked to the media in which he begged them to quarantine the crew.

Admiral Mike Gilday has since recommended that Crozier, who has also tested positive for the disease, be brought back to his ship.