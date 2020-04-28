NBA allows limited training for players starting May 8

NBA teams will be allowed to reopen their facilities in the coming weeks, the league announced on Monday in a move to accommodate the reopening of states and not to signal that the game will resume. .

The league announced that it is targeting May 8 for NBA training facilities in the states with relaxed home stay orders to allow players to return for individual training under certain restrictions during the COVID pandemic- 19.

No more than four players will be allowed in a facility at a time, no head coach or assistant may be present and team staff on the field must wear gloves, the league said in a statement. Players must wear masks, except when training, and organizations must appoint facility hygienists.

For teams in states where orders haven’t been relaxed and probably won’t be soon – like California and New York – the NBA is working on solutions to get players access to the courts.

“The purpose of these changes is to allow players in safe and controlled environments to train in states that allow them to do so,” the NBA said in a statement, “and to create an option identification process. safe for players in other states. “

The NBA suspended operations on March 11 after Utah jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The league has ordered all team training centers to be closed by March 20.

As states like Georgia relax restrictions on social distancing, the NBA and team leaders feared players would go to local fitness centers for workouts and scrums. Opening the training facilities was an obvious solution – under a league roof, the NBA could set the rules and maintain a certain level of control.

The initial plan was for the NBA to mirror states removing home stay orders on Friday, although Atlanta Hawks team officials said they were not interested in reopening team facilities until ‘to make them more comfortable with state protocols. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban expressed similar feelings.

Some NBA leaders were not happy with the plan.

The concern is focused primarily on the health and safety of the players, not the competitive advantage. The general feeling, according to an NBA official not allowed to speak in public, is that “if there is a will, there is a way”, which means that players find ways to stay fit and keep pulling workouts even if it means violating keeping at – home orders.

In a conference call this month, Commissioner Adam Silver said the NBA should heed local rules, but ultimately hoped there could be a national set of standards for a return to the game.

“We take all the data. It is not only our so-called experts that we listen to. We see lawyers from other leagues as an opportunity to listen and learn from colleagues and the external resources at their disposal,” said Silver. “… But I think it’s clear to operate a league, except perhaps provisionally, you need a set of consistent national standards.”

Silver said the league did not know what protocols would be required to restart training and matches. Once that is determined, it would probably take at least a few weeks for the teams to get the players ready for a game.

NBA executive thought it would take about three weeks of training before the game resumes while Chris Paul of Houston, who has been president of the players’ union since 2013, said he thought it would take at least three at four weeks.