NBA 2K League delayed season to start May 5

As the NBA decides the fate of its season, the NBA 2K League has announced that the start of its 2020 regular season will begin on May 5 with at least six weeks of remote play.

The NBA 2K League had postponed the start of its season, which was due to start on March 24, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 23 NBA 2K League teams will participate in regular season games from their local markets with games broadcast live on the NBA 2K League. Tic and Youtube canals.

The NBA 2K League is a professional gaming circuit co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, the parent company of 2K Sports. It is the first official esports league managed by an American sports league and there are currently 22 NBA teams that have a 2K team. The 23rd team is the Gen.G Tigers from Shanghai.

The Lakers 2K team – Lakers Gaming – generally trains in the same El Segundo training center as the Lakers and the South League Lakers of the G League. As with all teams, he was unable to access the facility as the NBA ordered the teams to close their facilities until further notice.

Lakers Gaming players have stayed at a nearby hotel in El Segundo, training for the start of the season, and will play this season from a distance from the hotel. The Clippers do not have an NBA 2K team.

Each NBA 2K team has a roster of six players (five starters and a reserve) and each player earns about as much, and in some cases more, than players in the G League. All NBA 2K players who participated in the 2019 season and were retained by their teams receive a base salary of $ 37,500 for the six-month season. The 2020 NBA 2K First Draft Draft Selections Raise a Base of $ 35,000; players selected in the second round or later receive a base salary of $ 33,000.

The Ligue G players won a base of $ 35,000 in the last regular season. 2K players also receive free accommodation in their home team market during the season, plus relocation costs, medical insurance and a retirement plan. Players of good teams can potentially win six figures, as the league awards $ 1.2 million in prizes throughout the season, including $ 360,000 to the league champion.