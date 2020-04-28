Nathan’s Famous to repay $ 1.2 million small business loan against coronaviruses

Nathan’s Famous joined the many companies that repay small business loans amid an outcry over large companies receiving aid for coronaviruses.

Famous Coney Island hot dog brand plans to repay the $ 1.2 million loan it received from the Paycheck Protection Program to help Main Street traders cover their salaries and other expenses during the pandemic.

In a file with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Nathan said the loan was granted to him on April 21, two days before the Trump administration issued directives saying that publicly traded companies with ” substantial market value ”and access to other finance would probably not be eligible for so-called PPP loans.

The Long Island-based company with a market value of $ 253 million said it had decided to repay the money in light of these indications, which urged state-owned enterprises to repay their loans by 7 may.

Nathan’s had 149 employees and more than 250 restaurants in March 2019, according to its latest annual report. Most of its franchised restaurants have temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and its sales of brand name products have suffered from closings of places where they are offered, such as movie theaters and amusement parks, the company said.

But Nathan saw a significant increase in license agreement fees last month thanks to higher sales of packaged products in grocery stores, according to the SEC file.

“We focus primarily on the well-being and safety of our customers, franchisees, restaurateurs and all other employees,” Nathan’s said in the brief. “As the situation around the COVID-19 virus is constantly evolving, we can implement additional measures to ensure the safety of our team members and our guests over time.”

Nathan’s is one of at least 17 public companies that have pledged to repay more than $ 195 million in so-called P3 loans amid growing fury over beneficiaries of the $ 659 billion loan program.

At least 248 total public companies revealed they received some $ 905 million in loans Tuesday morning, according to SEC filings compiled by data analytics company FactSquared. Several companies with thousands of employees obtained loans before the program’s original $ 349 billion budget was exhausted, while many small businesses were left behind.