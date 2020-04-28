Mike Greenberg and Dan Le Batard in the middle of a possible ESPN reshuffle

ESPN Radio is transforming what could be a complete transformation that could impact each part of its program and possibly lead to Dan Le Batard no longer on the network and the potential return of Mike Greenberg on the radio. , learned The Post.

Although these plans may materialize over the next year, the departure of afternoon host Will Cain of ESPN Radio seems imminent. He is expected to sign a contract with Fox News and Fox Nation soon, sources said.

ESPN declined to comment, while a Fox News spokesperson did not immediately return a message requesting comment.

As previously reported, ESPN is also considering modifying its morning schedule for “Golic & Wingo” as Trey Wingo’s contract is underway this year.

Although the impact of the coronavirus pandemic may change decisions, discussions regarding potential changes are underway.

ESPN has not yet decided how it could replace “Golic & Wingo”, although Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr. can stay to some extent. The Big Lead has already mentioned that Wingo hoped to be removed from the program.

Wingo was the main host of coverage for ESPN’s 2020 NFL Draft, but with the economic impact of stopping sports, he may not be in a good position to be demanding. His biography on Twitter says that he is “not really a morning person …”, which could make the 6 am daily departure time inconsistent.

A “Mike and Mike” meeting – bringing Greenberg and Golic together – is not on the table for a variety of reasons, but the first is that it conflicts with Greenberg’s television program.

Instead, Greenberg, who earns $ 6.5 million a year, could potentially be offered a slot from noon to 1 p.m. a possibility.

This place is currently owned by Jason Fitz nationwide, as he hosts “First Take, Your Take,” which features comments from the TV show led by Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman. ESPN Radio executives are raised on Fitz, so it would likely be in the mix in other parts if Greenberg finally landed from 1 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Either way, Greenberg will continue with “Get Up!” on ESPN, which experienced a resurgence after the program was reformatted and Greenberg’s original co-host Michelle Beadle left in the summer of 2018.

As for Le Batard, he still has more than a year on his contract, but there is a feeling among many that his program does not match the tastes of Norby Williamson, who is the executive vice-president of ESPN and the person key on ESPN Radio. programming. Le Batard is more of a variety show than strictly sporting.

In July, Le Batard got into trouble with ESPN after challenging the network’s “no pure politics” edict in July and calling the network “cowardly” while denouncing President Trump.

Since then, Le Batard has moved away from political discourse. If Le Batard, which earns about $ 3.5 million a year, were pulled from radio, ESPN could still broadcast its TV show and continue with its podcast network.

While at some point ESPN could have considered leaving the network, it is much more likely to become internal if it moves.

ESPN is very high up on Mina Kimes, but she should probably move from the west coast and that seems unlikely at the moment.

Peter Rosenberg, who helped the New York Michael Kay Show reach the top of the rankings and is part of Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, could be a potential member of a new team. Keyshawn Johnson is another name to consider as part of a larger movement that could include more television.

Kellerman has radio experience in New York and Los Angeles and could also find himself in the mix.

In New York, potential national movements would not have as great an impact, as only “Golic & Wingo” is heard on 98.7 FM.

