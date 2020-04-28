Law enforcement warns of potential privacy violations in tech coronavirus applications

U.S. lawmakers warn that governments and technology companies could use a smartphone plan to monitor who may have a coronavirus and who they’ve come in contact with to abuse the privacy of everyday Americans, the report said.

Apple and Google began developing tracking applications designed to block COVID-19 traffic using Bluetooth technology on phones.

The app would follow people who test positive for coronavirus and notify other app users they are in contact with.

The Silicon Valley giants said no identities would be revealed and participation would be voluntary.

“If information about who owns COVID-19 falls into the wrong hands, it can lead to harmful things,” spokeswoman Anna G. Eshoo (D-California) said. Los Angeles Times.

Eshoo, along with several other lawmakers, has asked the Trump administration to limit the information that can be collected and shared during contact tracing.

However, no guidelines have yet been issued – although Google and Apple plan to enter the market in mid-May.

“Without a national privacy law, this is a black hole,” Eshoo said.

Senate Mark Warner, who has already investigated alliances formed by technology companies with health care providers and fitness companies, expressed concern about the consequences of such technology for personal privacy.

“I’m just afraid that some people in the tech community are using this huge public need as a way to infiltrate private information and create a beach hotel in the health care industry,” the Virginia Democrat said.

“It’s not that big piers come here with clean hands,” he said.

Google and Apple last week released a bulletin last week saying the data collection is anonymous and will stop at the end of the pandemic.

But it failed to convince Senate Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Who sent a letter to technology companies last week. “Americans are right to be skeptical about this project,” he wrote to the CEO, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Companies have burned Americans too often. They calculated that the gains they could make by revoking privacy promises would exceed subsequent financial fines.”