Technology companies are having to focus on the center of the fall between the United States and China as both countries explode with the Communist Party to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Quarterly earnings reports will be presented this week from Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft. They first provide an overview of how much pain the industry is experiencing after a virus outbreak.

Apple, which relies on China for a significant portion of its sales revenue, said in February that they did not expect to meet their revenue targets.

Facebook and Google are also expected to reduce their revenues somewhat, especially due to weaker advertising, according to Politico.

However, the outlet reports that Amazon’s demand has increased as a result of the virus. The technology giant has had to hire 175,000 employees in the last two months just to keep up with order volumes.

Some U.S. technology companies that manufacture their equipment in a communist country have begun to move away from Beijing.

FoxConn, a manufacturer of iPhones and other electronics, has been investigating the relocation of its supply chains from China, with India and Vietnam as potential partners, Axios reports.

At the same time as technology companies are looking for new homes for their production lines, manufacturers not involved in China, such as Samsung in South Korea, will have less competition in the coming quarters.

The Trump administration blacklisted Chinese telecommunications company giant Huawei last May for national security concerns. The movement restricted the sale of American-made goods to the company.

Since then, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has led U.S. efforts to conquer the Allies from using the technology company.