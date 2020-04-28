Lakers repay $ 4.6 million received for coronavirus relief

The Lakers requested and received a loan of about $ 4.6 million as part of the stimulus package adopted in March, but the team said it returned the money to the federal government.

“The Lakers qualified for and received a loan under the pay protection program,” the team said in a statement originally provided to ESPN. “However, once we found out that the program funds had been used up, we paid off the loan so that the financial assistance was directed to the most needy.

“The Lakers remain fully committed to supporting both our employees and our community.”

The payroll protection program, part of the $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package, was designed to help businesses weather the coronavirus epidemic. It included $ 349 billion in repayable loans to companies that used at least 75% of the payroll funds and also quickly retained or rehired their staff.

The Lakers have long been one of the most valuable franchises in American sport, with Forbes estimating the value of the team at nearly $ 4 billion, but they have not been immune to financial downturns. In the summer of 2011, the Lakers laid off several employees to prepare for the next lockout.

During this pandemic, however, the Lakers did not lay off or lay off employees and do not plan to do so despite the loss of income. The NBA suspended operations on March 11 after jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, and it is unknown when the game will resume. The regular season was scheduled to end on April 15, with the playoffs starting three days later.

To help ease their financial burden, the Lakers asked their senior executives to defer 20% of their salary until mid-December or the start of the 2020-21 season, whichever comes first.