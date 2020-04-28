LA Lakers delivers $ 4.6 million in P3 funding to government in coronavirus

The Los Angeles Lakers have released a loan they got through the US government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the team confirmed on Monday after learning that funds from the federal program have been used up.

The loans were intended to help small businesses with no more than 500 employees cover payroll and employee rent, with large sectors of the US economy frozen due to coronavirus blockages and social distancing mandates.

“The Lakers qualified and received a loan under the payroll protection program,” the team confirmed to Reuters. “However, once we found out that the program funds were running out, we paid off the loan so that the financial assistance was directed to those who needed it most.”

The 16 champions of the NBA Finals, one of the most precious teams in the league according to Forbes, had received a loan of $ 4.6 million under the program.

The Lakers move comes as major US publicly traded companies face a backlash for getting help from the program through a loophole, a handful including Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Shake Shack turning over the loans.

NBA season has been suspended indefinitely since March, with other major North American leagues, including the Major League Baseball, whose season has been halted due to coronavirus provisions requiring social distancing to slow spread of the virus.