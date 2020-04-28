Jets Sam Darnold expectations rise after free agency NFL draft

This Jets off-season focused on one person – Sam Darnold.

Even though the third-year quarterback is under contract, not part of any transaction, and couldn’t speak to football with his coaches until Monday, every move by the Jets has had implications for Darnold.

That’s why Jets general manager Joe Douglas prioritized rebuilding the offensive line in free will, then used his first pick on a tackle (Mekhi Becton) and his second pick on a wide receiver. (Denzel Mims).

Jets coach Adam Gase has high hopes for Darnold to enter third year with the help he has around him now.

“I have the impression that he will take a step in the right direction,” Gase said Monday during a conference call with reporters. “It’s hard for me to talk about these legendary stages that everyone is talking about. All I know is that we have to find ways to win games and put ourselves in a position where we can do the tournament. That’s the goal. I know that’s what every NFL team is trying to do. “

This mission reached another milestone on Monday when the Jets began their virtual offseason program. Players and coaches started video meetings and started laying the groundwork for the 2020 season.

There is pressure on Darnold to take a big leap in the third year and on Gase to get him out of it. Darnold threw for 3,024 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last year. He missed three games with mono. The Jets need yards and touchdowns to make a jump and the number of bad decisions to fall.

Gase expects Darnold to improve now that he enters season two in the same offensive system.

“I know he sort of watched last year’s business and it blew him up because he knows,” I can do better. I know what it should look like, ”said Gase. “His brain works so much faster when you enter second grade with these things. You know all the little and little details of the offense. Now it’s about playing faster, adapting to things we may not have talked about, adapting to things you’ve never seen before and being able to do these little tiny things so much faster just because of the experience and study of the movie and learn from your mistakes. “

Gase said Darnold needs to “seize this offense,” which the coach believes Darnold can do even if he may not be on the field until August or later.

The Jets went 7-9 in the first season of Gase, including 6-2 in the second period. But his offense fought powerfully. They finished last dead in total attack and only had a few games when things really clicked.

Douglas went out and found four potential new starters on the offensive line – Becton, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten and George Fant. He also added two receivers to Mims and Breshad Perriman while subtracting Robby Anderson. The Jets also hope that a healthy Chris Herndon on the phone could improve the offense.

However, it will depend on Darnold and his performance. It is still the quarterback.

“Sam is trying to do the right thing to make sure he knows this offense well, he knows all the little things he has to do day after day,” said Gase. “He has to help all these new guys get to know as quickly as possible.” He’s really kind of an extension of the coaching staff in this regard. He has more experience with this offense than most of the guys here. He’s going to have to do a good job to make sure he’s on the point. “