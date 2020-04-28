Hot Property: Kylie Jenner Buys $ 36.5 Million Home In Holmby Hills

Another year, another home for Kylie Jenner. The reality star paid $ 36.5 million for a modern complex in Holmby Hills, TMZ report.

It’s an awesome pickup for the youngest billionaire in the world, who purchased land at La Quinta last year and a contemporary mansion in the Beverly Hills post office area with Travis Scott the previous year.

At $ 36.5 million, it was Los Angeles County’s second highest sale in April, behind only the famed estate of former Los Angeles owner Rams Georgia Frontiere – who traded hands for a whopping $ 43.3 million earlier this month.

Jenner’s amazing new 15,000 square foot product went on sale for the first time last summer at $ 55 million, according to records. Spanning nearly an acre, the property has a bungalow built last year, a guest house, a basketball court and a chic outdoor area with pool, fireplace and projection screen.

Clad in concrete, the fortress-like facade gives way to designer interiors. Lounges, bars and game rooms fill the living spaces, which open through glass walls onto approximately 5,000 square feet of covered patio space.

Elsewhere, seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, two guest apartments, a kitchen with a marble island and a dining room with paneled walls.

Ginger Glass of Compass held the list.

Jenner, 22, is widely known for her family’s reality series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, which follows the lives of her siblings, in-laws, and parents. Last year, she sold the majority stake in her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, for $ 600 million. Forbes lists his net worth at $ 1 billion.