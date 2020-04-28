Gospel singer Troy Sneed dies of complications from coronavirus

LOS ANGELES – Grammy-nominated gospel singer Troy Sneed has died of coronavirus. He was 52 years old.

Sneed reporter Bill Carpenter said the singer died on Monday morning at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. Sneed received a Grammy nomination for his work on Youth For Christ’s 1999 album “Higher”.

Sneed traveled across the United States early in his career to sing gospel with the Georgia Mass Choir. He arranged music on their albums and appeared with the choir in 1996 in the film “The Preacher’s Wife”, with Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington.

Sneed helped form Youth For Christ, which was made up of members aged 12 to 18 from the Georgia Mass Choir. He was producer of Youth For Christ’s “The Struggle Is Over”, which rose to the top of the Billboard gospel song charts in 2006.

As a solo artist, Sneed has released seven albums and had several successful gospel songs, including “Work It Out” and “My Heart Says Yes”, both of which were second on the charts. Billboard gospel. He is also known for his “Hallelujah” optimism.

Sneed and his wife, Emily, have launched their own label, Emtro, which is a mixture of their first names. Their label became a success with a list of artists from Alvin Darling & Celebration and the Reverend Rudolph McKissick.