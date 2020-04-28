Flight changes: American, JetBlue wants you to wear a mask

As the COVID-19 pandemic decimates the demand for air travel, American carriers have taken several unprecedented steps to increase safety on board. Latest innovation: encourage passengers to wear face masks.

The world’s largest carrier, American Airlines, said on Monday that passengers will receive a mask and a hand sanitizer when boarding certain flights, beginning in early May. Travelers will be advised to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for wearing a face mask, but the airline will not require masks on board.

“We look after the well-being of our customers to give them peace of mind when traveling with us,” said Kurt Stache, senior vice president of customer experience for American Airlines, in a statement.

The program will be extended to all flights based on the supply of masks and disinfectants, airline officials said.

JetBlue went further by announcing on Monday that all passengers will be compulsory wearing of face covers during the trip.

“Wearing a face cover is not about protecting yourself; it’s about protecting those around you,” said Joanna Geraghty, President and Chief Operating Officer of JetBlue. “It’s the new hang tag. on board, the cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes, but it is a shared space where we must be attentive to others. ”

The American airlines, JetBlue, United, Delta and Frontier have all started to force flight attendants to wear masks while on air. Some airlines require masks for all employees who cannot stand six feet from other workers and passengers.

Delta Air Lines, based in Atlanta, employs maintenance technicians, normally paid to service aircraft, to assemble fabric safety masks for Delta workers, with the goal of manufacturing 2,500 masks per week. Some of the material for the masks will come from T-shirts dropped from Delta uniforms.

Changes only occur a few days after Assn. flight attendants wrote to The American secretary of transport, Elaine Chao, and the secretary of health and social services, Alex Azar, ask that masks be mandatory for the flight crew, airline employees and passengers. The union represents approximately 50,000 flight attendants from more than 20 airlines.

In response to this request, Chao suggested on Fox News last week that it would leave it to each airline to decide whether masks for employees or passengers should be required.

“We encourage unions and airline management to talk to each other, and we also participate in bringing them together and discussing these issues,” she said.

The Federal Aviation Administration released an April 17 Health and Safety Tips Memo which encouraged airlines to carry out a safety risk assessment regarding the procedures for using “face masks as they may affect the wearing of oxygen masks”.

Chao noted that passenger spacing is less difficult today, as only about 4% of the seats of American carriers are occupied.

The coronavirus epidemic has forced 44% of the country’s air fleet to be immobilized, according to Airlines for America, a commercial group for the country’s carriers. The group estimates that domestic flights carry an average of 10 passengers, while international flights carry an average of 24.

Among other changes proposed by airlines to help increase the distance between passengers, Delta, United, Alaska and Spirit said they no longer reserve middle seats in most sections of their aircraft.

Several airlines have also cut or reduced the catering services offered on most flights to slow the spread of the virus.

As demand for air travel declines, many airlines are trying to generate income by transporting cargo in the belly of their planes, even when the cabins are empty of passengers. Delta has obtained approval from FAA last week to stuff cargo into the upper compartments of certain wide-body jets.