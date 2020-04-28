Fannie Mae doesn’t offer enough mortgage help during the coronavirus crisis

As I mentioned a few columns ago, people will have a hard time paying their mortgage on “forbearance” plans. They will not be able to offer, for example, three months late in mortgage payments once the crisis is over.

Fannie Mae, who holds most of the country’s mortgages, released the statement on Monday: “As part of a forbearance plan, a homeowner may be able to temporarily reduce or suspend their mortgage payment while they find their his financial situation. “

“At the end of the forbearance plan, the homeowner will be offered several options by their mortgage agent to compensate for the missed payments and will not be required to repay everything at the same time,” said Fannie Mae.

Not good enough! If Fannie Mae really wants to end the owners’ anxiety and keep people from losing their homes for foreclosure, she has to give everyone the option to put the missed payments while forfeiting at the end of the loans.

Try to follow me: the May futures expired at the end of April.

Due to the overabundance of oil already on the market and the fact that storage facilities are scarce, the price for these May futures fell below zero. This meant that the holders of these futures contracts would actually have to pay someone to take this investment out of their hands.

Now that we are entering oil in May soon, traders are getting nervous again, with the price of these contracts falling by more than 25%.