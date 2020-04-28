Evan Engram and Jabrill Peppers decide contract against Giants

Problems arise every day at the office of an NFL general manager and head coach. Decisions have to be made. Large. Small. Decisions that affect player # 1 on the team. The decisions that, at this time of the year, concern player # 90.

Some of these decisions are extremely difficult to make and appear controversial or short-sighted.

Whoever waits for the Giants regarding the little Evan Engram and Jabrill Peppers safety is easy. They should both, and almost certainly, be secure for the 2021 season after the Giants exercise fifth year options on them.

Engram and Peppers are not perfect players and both finished the 2019 season on injured reserve. Choosing their fifth year options – something that teams can exercise over first round choices – ensures their 2021 contracts are secured against injury and that they cannot enter the free agency market after the 2020 season The Giants may choose to part with either player after the 2020 season at no cost.

The deadline for Giants to choose the option is Sunday.

Cost is not a problem and makes it a reason to choose the options, as these would be team friendly offers. Engram’s fifth year option salary would be approximately $ 6 million and Peppers’ option salary approximately $ 6.8 million. Salaries are based on where the players were taken in the first round and the position they occupy.

“They perfectly match what the Giants are trying to do there,” a university and NFL assessor told The Post, saying he saw no reason why the two players would not have their fifth year options chosen.

Engram, 25, and Peppers, 24, came off the table twice in the 2017 NFL draft, Engram 23rd for the Giants and Peppers 25th for the Browns. Engram signed a four-year rookie contract worth $ 10.7 million and Peppers’ contract with the Browns was four years and $ 10.3 million. Engram will earn $ 1.96 million in base salary for the 2020 season, Peppers $ 1.87 million.

So far, six players selected in the first round of the 2017 draft have had their fifth-year options picked: offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk (Saints), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (Saints), cornerback Tre ‘Davious White (Bills), defensive. Myles Garrett (Browns), defensive end Derek Barnett (Eagles), defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (Redskins) and tight end David Njoku (Browns).

“We will make the decisions next week,” said general manager Dave Gettleman. “With the madness on and off the field, so to speak, in the past six weeks, we have had preliminary conversations. We will make these decisions fairly quickly.”

Gettleman did not draft Engram – he was the centerpiece of Jerry Reese’s last draft class – and it was not a good three years for the Ole Miss pass-catcher. 64 receptions as a rookie in 2017 at eight games and 44 catches this season. In 2018, Engram missed five games with a sprained knee, concussion and a hamstring problem. In 2019, a sprained knee and a serious foot injury cost him eight games.

Engram was operated on December 20 to repair ligament damage to his left foot. It was not a complete injury from Lisfranc but it was important. Engram said he would be “more than ready” to return to the field this summer.

“I haven’t seen it,” said Gettleman. “None of us have entered the building for more than a month. As far as I know, he’s fine. That’s all I know.”

Durability and availability have held back Engram. When in good health, it is a mating problem for most defenses. He is also a voluntary blocker, but certainly not imposing. New Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has always been close when he was with the Cowboys.

The Giants insisted that Peppers be included in the trade that sent Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland. A hybrid type defensive back from East Orange, N.J., and Don Bosco Prep, Peppers has played in various locations in Michigan, but has only shown flashes of excellence in his first two years with the Browns. Peppers led the Giants in tackles (76) and forced the fumbles (three) in the first 11 games before coming back down, kicking off in a November 24 loss to the Bears. That was it for Peppers, who suffered a fractured transverse process in the back.

Given his versatility, Peppers should intrigue the new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. With the Giants taking Xavier McKinney in the second round of the draft, Peppers should be released to get closer to the line of scrimmage, where he does his best job.